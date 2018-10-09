To Jews, the ‘two-state solution’ has always and ONLY meant more ethnic cleansing… Until now

ISRAEL PALESTINE COCKROACHES RAFAEL EITAN

ED-NOTE – The Palestinians were promised a country of their own back in 1947 and have been waiting for the fulfillment of that promise ever since. There had been since many more promises, countless meetings, ‘historical agreements’ and still no state. And while the Palestinians keep on dreaming that one day, some day, the Western powers (who watched silently and facilitated the theft of their land), will be true to their promises, Israel has been eating up slowly but surely, bit by bit more and more land, under the watch and supervision of those same Western powers.

It is the first time since 1947 that the one of these Western powers (which also happened to be the most powerful of them all and their leader), actually and seriously means to fulfill that promise. The VERY FIRST  time. And the Palestinians have never been closer to see their dream of an independent and fully functioning state come true. NEVER.

And how do Palestinians react? They react as if they had any leverage, they react as if they do not want a state of their own but would rather continue dreaming that one day, the Western powers will finally allow them to have their own country.

But the Palestinians have no leverage, none whatsoever and would be well advised to follow a winning strategy – the one that worked so well for the Jews themselves. In fact, they only have 2 strategies to choose from:

OPTION 1 – follow the exact same strategy laid out by David Ben Gurion and Chaim Weizmann, namely accept President Trump’s plan and slowly chew up more Jewish land and make Israel Palestine again.

“We shall accept a state in the boundaries fixed today – but the boundaries of the Zionist aspirations are the concern of the Jewish people and no external factor will be able to limit them.” DAVID BEN GURION

“[I am] satisfied with part of the country, but on the basis of the assumption that after we build up a strong force following the establishment of the state – we will abolish the partition of the country and we will expand to the whole Land of Israel.” DAVID BEN GURION

“We shall spread in the whole country in the course of time … this is only an arrangement for the next 25 to 30 years.” CHAIM WEIZMANN

OPTION 2 – Follow Rafael Eitan strategy: keep on dreaming while “scurrying around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.

It is too late in the day for the Palestinians, who have been betrayed by their own leadership since 1947, to be picky and choosy and sadly there is just no third option at this point in time.

FLASHBACK – The myth of the generous offer: Distorting the Camp David negotiations

Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton, Yasser Arafat at Camp David

FAIR.ORG – The seemingly endless volleys of attack and retaliation in the Middle East leave many people wondering why the two sides can’t reach an agreement. The answer is simple, according to numerous commentators: At the Camp David meeting in July 2000, Israel “offered extraordinary concessions” (Michael Kelly, Washington Post, 3/13/02), “far-reaching concessions” (Boston Globe, 12/30/01), “unprecedented concessions” (E.J. Dionne,Washington Post, 12/4/01). Israel’s “generous peace terms” (L.A. Times editorial, 3/15/02) constituted “the most far-reaching offer ever” (Chicago Tribune editorial, 6/6/01) to create a Palestinian state. In short, Camp David was “an unprecedented concession” to the Palestinians (Time, 12/25/00). CONTINUE READING

UK – Assassinations, False-flags, And a Cuppa Tea: British Intelligence Agencies And ‘The Third Direction’

HAPPY MERCHANT JEW SPY

RT – An intelligence service given free rein to commit ‘serious crimes’ in its own country is an intelligence service that is the enemy of its people.

The quite astounding revelation that Britain’s domestic intelligence service, MI5, has enjoyed this very freedom for decades has only just been made public at a specialtribunal in London, set up to investigate the country’s intelligence services at the behest of a coalition of human rights groups, alleging a pattern of illegality up to and including collusion in murder.

The hitherto MI5 covert policy sanctioning its agents to commit and/or solicit serious crimes, as and when adjudged provident, is known as the Third Direction. This codename has been crafted, it would appear, by someone with a penchant for all things James Bond within an agency whose average operative is more likely to be 5’6″ and balding with a paunch and bad teeth than any kind of lantern-jawed 007.

No US press on American student detained in Ben Gurion Airport for 5 days over political views

Lara Alqasem

MONDOWEISS – Israel’s detention at its international airport of Lara Alqasem, 22, an American student holding a visa to study at Hebrew University, has gone on five days today. Reports from the Israeli media are that Alqasem, whose father is Palestinian, will get a hearing of her appeal of the deportation order– “within days,” her lawyers hope.

This is plainly a battle between liberal forces inside Israel and the rightwing government. The Israeli government is denying visitors to Alqasem and is determined to deport her for pro-boycott views that Alqasem has sought to distance herself from.

IDF prepping for possible military campaign against Gaza

israel gaza palestine

PNN – The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly informed his cabinet that the army is preparing for a possible military campaign against the blockaded Gaza Strip in case the situation was not improved, according to Israeli media.

RT: Top Trump aide colluded with Israel in 2016 election – report

HAPPY MERCHANT INTERNET TROLL

RT – An Israeli private intelligence firm produced three separate proposals to manipulate social media in the US and spread misinformation for the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential elections, according to a new report.

The misinformation campaign, dubbed ‘Project Rome,’ was produced by the Israeli private intelligence firm Psy-Group, which was founded and run by former members of the Israeli intelligence services and pitched to Rick Gates, the former deputy campaign manager for Trump, serving under Paul Manafort. The contacts between Gates and the Israeli company were first reported on Tuesday by the New York Times. CONTINUE READING

After 70 years of abuse, a definition of anti-Palestinian racism

arab jewish

REDRESS ONLINE – What is the matter with the Palestine solidarity movement? Since 1948 (and before that, even) the Palestinians have been viciously abused and dispossessed while the perpetrators and their supporters, including unprincipled politicians of the Western powers, have continually played the anti-Semitism card.

Lately, bemused spectators were bored witless by the long and ludicrous propaganda campaign to vilify Jeremy Corbyn, bully the Labour Party into making the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism a cornerstone of their code of conduct and stifle discussion of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people. The expected riposte never came. CONTINUE READING

