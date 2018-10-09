ED-NOTE – The Palestinians were promised a country of their own back in 1947 and have been waiting for the fulfillment of that promise ever since. There had been since many more promises, countless meetings, ‘historical agreements’ and still no state. And while the Palestinians keep on dreaming that one day, some day, the Western powers (who watched silently and facilitated the theft of their land), will be true to their promises, Israel has been eating up slowly but surely, bit by bit more and more land, under the watch and supervision of those same Western powers.

It is the first time since 1947 that the one of these Western powers (which also happened to be the most powerful of them all and their leader), actually and seriously means to fulfill that promise. The VERY FIRST time. And the Palestinians have never been closer to see their dream of an independent and fully functioning state come true. NEVER.

And how do Palestinians react? They react as if they had any leverage, they react as if they do not want a state of their own but would rather continue dreaming that one day, the Western powers will finally allow them to have their own country.

But the Palestinians have no leverage, none whatsoever and would be well advised to follow a winning strategy – the one that worked so well for the Jews themselves. In fact, they only have 2 strategies to choose from:

OPTION 1 – follow the exact same strategy laid out by David Ben Gurion and Chaim Weizmann, namely accept President Trump’s plan and slowly chew up more Jewish land and make Israel Palestine again.

“We shall accept a state in the boundaries fixed today – but the boundaries of the Zionist aspirations are the concern of the Jewish people and no external factor will be able to limit them.” DAVID BEN GURION

“[I am] satisfied with part of the country, but on the basis of the assumption that after we build up a strong force following the establishment of the state – we will abolish the partition of the country and we will expand to the whole Land of Israel.” DAVID BEN GURION

“We shall spread in the whole country in the course of time … this is only an arrangement for the next 25 to 30 years.” CHAIM WEIZMANN

OPTION 2 – Follow Rafael Eitan strategy: keep on dreaming while “scurrying around like drugged cockroaches in a bottle.”