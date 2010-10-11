Stuxnet Computer Worm–Israel’s Attempt To Silence Iran on 9/11 or Veiled Threat to the Entire World?

In mid September, news stories from mainstream media sources featuring Israel as both creator and propagator of a new doomsday computer virus named Stuxnet swept the globe. Unlike the ordinary, run-of-the-mill colds afflicting today’s computers on a regular basis, this new super-bug was unlike anything seen before, literally a weapon of mass destruction given its capabilities of doing apocalyptic damage to the “critical infrastructure”–meaning electricity, water, sewage, oil refineries, telecommunications, national defense, food production, etc–of all industrialized nations.
The reasons for Israel being fingered as the lone gunman in this crime were several. First, the bug in question–while making its way to other parts of the world, nevertheless was disproportionally concentrated in Iran, and–more importantly–targeted the nuclear facility at Natanz whose destruction is numero uno on Israel’s wish list. Next were two “fingerprints” left on the would-be murder weapon, one of them being a reference to the biblical heroine Esther whose reputed actions (celebrated yearly in the Jewish religious festival known as Purim) saved the Jews of Persia (today’s Iran) from yet another in a seemingly-endless parade of persecution of God’s chosen people.
The other was a date left hidden in the code–May 9, 1979, the day that an Iranian Jew named Habib Elghanian was executed by the newly-formed government following the overthrow of the Shah (effectively marking the end of Zionist control over that country) and leading to the flight of tens of thousands of Iranian Jews.
Those experts who were asked to give their diagnoses concerning the who, what, where, when, why and how of this super-flu were near-unanimous in their assertion that the one culprit most likely to have cooked up this technological biological weapon was Israel. Furthermore, they were also in agreement that the virus in question–although concentrated in Iran, nevertheless, was something that directly threatened the fragile systems of the entire world, in that the Stuxnet worm gave hackers command-and-control ability of all critical infrastructure mechanisms of ALL industrialized nations. All the “big heavies” in terms of mainstream news outlets carrying info on this new-and-improved electronic plague have described it as nothing short of the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse, the scope and scale of which are eerily-reminiscent of the entire Y2K hysteria of over a decade ago. The picture they paint is one where every facet of modern life could be exploited in such a way as to bring about cardiac arrest and subsequent organ failure to the body-politic, where in just a few days’ time otherwise-peaceful/productive metropolises are turned into war zones.
In effect, any outside party with access to such systems is tantamount to someone holding a gun to the head of a nation while making demands.
In other words, according to the news stories as written and presented to the world at large, a Jewish plot to undermine the existing world order not only passed the Censor Judaica, but were allowed to proliferate–AND WITH ABSOLTELY NO PROTESTS FROM ORGANIZED JEWISH GROUPS. Remember, this in a day and age when anyone mentioning the particulars concerning who owns the lion’s share of media, banking, and financial interests in the West results in an organized campaign of screeching and howling that leaves ears ringing for months on end. All the world need remember is the manner by which the banshees were set loose in full-force in a well-coordinated “HOW DARE YOU” crusade to shout down any intelligent, reasonable discussion concerning undeniable massacres such as Operation Cast Lead and the murder of 9 civilians aboard the Mavi Marmara.
And yet, news stories theorizing that Israel was the main culprit in the development and deployment of a computer virus (for all intents and purposes just as devastating as a nuclear weapon for all the mayhem it could directly bring to industrialized countries) and not a peep of protest from the Jewish state or her supporters…“Silent as death,” as the old saying goes, as people worldwide adopt the notion that a “Jewish conspiracy” is afoot threatening total meltdown of the world as we know it with just a computer keystroke…
Which can mean only one thing, which is that it is obviously in Israel’s interest for the world to believe she was/is responsible for releasing this Angel-of Death computer virus upon mankind’s fragile systems necessary for survival…
The reasons for Jewish interests allowing such “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” to not only receive the light of day but flourish without the typical theatrics all are accustomed to seeing and hearing range from typical run-of-the-mill hypocrisy to deeper, darker motives. In the first case, Israel loves the mystique and the mystery that such theories do for her image, as hers is a culture rooted in the kind of lore where an angry, vengeful god named Yahweh brings destruction upon entire peoples who deal with his chosen people in a manner displeasing and unacceptable.
The other reason is much more troubling in its implications, which is that Israel released the virus not in the interests of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, but rather in conveying the threat to the entire world–”Give us what we want, or else”…
What people watching all these modern-day political dramas must understand first and foremost is that the language spoken between the various players in this political version of The Sopranos is of a completely different dialect from that used by the average peaceable citizen. It is laden with symbolism and subtlety, no different than the coded messages mafia thugs use in communicating certain ideas to both associates and rivals. When Mob bosses such as Netanyahu who are involved in a turf war with rival families and wanting troops from Western countries out on the streets as the “button men” rather than made-members of his own family use language depicting the “danger” the world faces from a nuclear-armed Iran, what he and his associates really mean is that Israel will destroy these Western nations if they don’t “go to the mattresses” in fighting Israel’s wars for her. Whether it is the implied threat of “going nuclear” or of destroying the economies of the West through Zionist control of banking and finance or employing the Sampson Option in bringing the entire house down through the deployment of a computer virus where Israel is given back-door control of the various functions of all Western nations’ critical infrastructure, the impossible-to-avoid message here to the West is simple–
“You can pay now, or pay later”.
The fact that the flurry of news stories detailing the existence of this virus took place a mere 3 days after Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejhad spoke on the floor of the UN General Assembly and brandished one of the biggest guns in his arsenal–meaning the likelihood that the governments of Israel and America colluded with each other in bringing about 9/11–cannot be counted as mere coincidence. His mentioning the unmentionable while literally speaking to the entire planet must have resulted in apoplexy amongst the various criminal elements responsible for bringing this about. What Iran did in effect was to say to the criminal elements in Israel, America and the West conspiring against the Islamic world–
“You wanna play rough? Fine, let’s play rough. Today we’ll talk about your role in 9/11, the Mossad agents arrested that day, the van loaded with explosives headed towards the George Washington bridge and all that…Tomorrow, maybe we’ll talk about the USS LIBERTY and how Israel deliberately murdered 34 American servicemen in the interests of getting America involved in fighting her wars for her in the Middle East…The day after that? Who knows? How about Israel’s role in the assassination of JFK? The list just goes on and on, and before you know it, people in America will start believing things today that they wouldn’t yesterday and then you’ll find yourself in a world of hurt…”
And therefore, in her state of absolute apoplexy, Israel–through her control of Western media–allows the entire world (and most importantly, the governments of the West) know that “time is just about up” and if a recalcitrant Obama does not get busy with his presidential pen in signing the necessary interest-bearing contracts sending American missiles, bombers and troops to Iran, that Israel will wipe America and the West off the map through a meltdown of critical infrastructure.
“Timing is everything”, as the old saying goes, and with that in mind, the explosion across the world-wide media of both the “Stuxnet” computer worm AND the idea that its authors were Jewish and all of this taking place a mere few days after Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejhad’s speech at the U.N. indicates panic and desperation on the part of Israel and her mad dreamers. Indeed, they know their hour is late and are therefore resorting to desperate measures in dealing with desperate times. The fact that a very-visible exodus on the part of Obama’s most important Jewish advisors–Emmanuel, Axelrod and Summers–is taking place indicates that indeed the impending chaos planned for America and the West is the torpedo that the rats see approaching the ill-fated ship of state, thus explaining their sudden “flight from Egypt”.
But don’t just take our word for it. Instead, let’s consider the dire tone of one Melissa Hathaway, former United States National Cybersecurity Coordinator in speaking of the Stuxnet worm and its potential for devastation–
“No country is prepared to deal with it. All of these guys are scared to death. We have about 90 days to fix this before some hacker begins using it…”
More ominous however are the words of war criminal and former Israeli Prime minister Ariel Sharon whose incautious words indicate the real systemic madness afflicting the entire Zionist endeavor–
“Let them tremble, let them call us a mad state. Let them understand that we are a savage country, dangerous to our surroundings, not normal, that we might go wild and start World War Three just like that, or might one day go crazy and burn all the oil fields in the Middle East. Personally, I don’t want to be any better than Harry Truman who snuffed out half a million Japanese with two fine bombs.”
© 2010 Mark Glenn
http://theuglytruth.podbean.com
http://www.poweroftruthradio.com
#1 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
SHARON WORLD ACCLAIMED NOBEL PRIZE FOR BUTCHERY should have said instead:
TWO FINE JEWISH BOMBS!
Even one of the two pilots who dropped the Jewish bombs was Jewish! Who knows this?
WELL, WE, ISRAEL, will have to tell it to you AGAIN as you do not seem to be intelligent enough to figure it out despite all that Jesus Messiah himself had told you about us in what is left of the Gospels, despite all that we ourselves have said to your ancestors for millennia as contained in our Talmud, and kept repeating to your forefathers for centuries in our many Manifestos (Marxist, Communist, Socialist, Humanist and Democratic), and now to yourselves for decades (Protocols of Zion and New World Order Agenda…).
WE have never seen such fools like you the Goyim! No wonder the Talmud describes us as a superior race and you as stupid animals, even the best of which deserve to be killed in all manners our superior intelligence can devise!
WHAT DID I EVER DO TO YOU?
From “Children of a Lesser God”
Written and performed by Mark Glenn & the Glenn children
OF course, you never did any wrong to us! We are the ones who have encountered some difficulties in getting the world rid of cockroaches like you! The more we kill the more you reproduce your kind. So, now we have put Sodomites and Sodomite lovers at the head of all your governments and institutions.
WHERE are your “checks and balances” and your DEMOCRACY?
WHERE is your Constitution and your Bill of Rights?
WE bribe your leaders. When they refuse to be bribed, we blackmail them because before we put them in power we make sure that we have enough damning evidence of their past. We are experts at framing you Goyim with our male and female prostitutes and at making you indebted to us for ever with our fiat money and usury based banking system you allowed us to control.
YOU slave yourselves and we get all the shekels and the weapons of mass destruction! If it is said that we have between 200 and 500 nukes, you should expect that we have between ten times more!
YOU drink alcohol and smoke; we reap the profits!
YOU watch Hollywood, pay for a television licence, buy newspapers and we get loads of shekel! With it we buy all the real estate. When you come to us to buy a place to live, we give you the worse at the highest price!
YOU, stupid Goyim, did you not notice that you are living in smaller and smaller houses with smaller and smaller gardens!
YOUR food and medicine are getting worse and worse!
YOUR quality of life is getting worse day by day! The more you want peace, the more we give you wars!
WE taught you how to read and write, but we control everything including your thought and allow you no freedom of speech and no way to reach the masses because we control and own all the media and your public buildings!
CHRISTIANS built the modern world on the cinders of Islamic civilisation, but we took it from them, including all their sciences and discoveries.
WE own the Internet and no matter what we allow you to write, people do not listen to you because they are our customers for life. You may repeat the same thing one million times, but even those who say they understand go back to their routine which we have established for them. They cannot get away from our clutches.
THEY are addicted to our products and services (including tourism) however immoral and poisonous they may be.
THOSE stupid Christians and Muslims are not ready yet to confront us because they love their comfort more than they love their STUPID GOD and so-called HOLY BOOKS! They used to have a HOLY LAND. Where is it now? We have made Jesus and his people suffer for more than fifty years since we stole it from the Muslims and the Christians. We have been carrying out ETHNIC CLEANSING of the Palestinians and they all love us, except some Arabs and Muslims and a few Christians, of course! But, who can really stop us? THEY KNOW HOW, but they are too cowardly to even try!
Let us ISRAEL give them one hint and we guarantee they will never be able to achieve even this!
LET ONE SINGLE STATE IN THE US ACHIEVE TOTAL INDEPENDENCE FROM THE JEWISH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND BECOME EMANCIPATED JUST BY USING THE CONSTITUTION, AND THEY CAN DO IT, BUT THEY WILL NEVER HAVE THE COURAGE!
YOU, STUPID GOYIM, YOU DID AND CAN DO NOTHING TO US!
WE ARE DOING IT TO YOU, AND YOU ARE DUMB, DEAF, BLIND, AND POWERLESS! ALL YOUR GUNS THAT YOU HAVE IN YOUR HOMES ARE JUST FOR SHOW!
WAKE UP, AMERICA! OUR KIDS ARE BEING MURDERED ALL OVER THE WORLD BY THE SATANIC JEWS AND THEIR SYSTEMS!
BAFS
#2 by Doug on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
Things are happening at such a break-neck pace that is it getting harder and harder to connect the dots in the short time alloted. You have condensed the details of the chess game being played on a Ouji board, for all to see and understand.
Just like the “Great Depression,” which led us to WWII, they are squeezing the world into WWIII for the final take over. They say that WWII saved us all from the Great Depression. What will save us from WWIII?
Even though their current squeeze of the economy has destroyed my business and bank account, I am hoping for the final collapse of our current system. That would be a blessing.
I’m even one of the BIG DUMMIES that bought into the Wall Street investment scam! Oh well, all the more meaning in the lesson.
The time to start worrying would be when it is rebuilt and WHO or WHAT is taking over the reins. I really don’t think they will kill their cash cow though. We will have to wrestle it away.
Another deeply insightful article Mark.
#3 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
“In other words, according to the news stories as written and presented to the world at large, a Jewish plot to undermine the existing world order not only passed the Censor Judaïca, but were allowed to profligate – AND WITH ABSOLUTELY NO PROTESTS FROM ORGANIZED JEWISH GROUPS. Remember, this in a day and age when anyone mentioning the particulars concerning who owns the lion’s share of media, banking, and financial interests in the West results in an organized campaign of screeching and howling that leaves ears ringing for months on end. All the world needs remember is the manner by which the banshees were set loose in full-force in a well-coordinated “HOW DARE YOU” crusade to shout down any intelligent, reasonable discussion concerning undeniable massacres such as Operation Cast Lead and the murder of 9 civilians aboard the Mavi Marmara.” (Mark Glenn)
The day Jesus will return (according to people of Faith), I will definitely suspect a Jewish ploy! Muslims ‘brag’ that GOD is the Greatest of Planners, but Jews are indeed the greatest of plotters! The Jewish BBC has refused us the right of dissent and calls dissenters “conspiracy theorists” and accuses us of blaming the ETERNALLY INNOCENT JEWS for 9/11 and 7/7! Words, words, words, I am fed up with human language! I often ask myself whether it was an intelligent or wise thing for GOD to give us the faculty of speech when words no more mean anything!
Most people do not even pay attention. They believe only what the see and hear on television or read in the Zionist controlled media. Like Professor Howard Zinn, may his soul rest in peace, I have quite a hard time opening my mouth (?) and utter those damning popular words that most people do not even pay attention to (they hardly pay attention to their real meanings) and are convinced they know them all inside out! They are lucky because I don’t.
Most of the time, I write for myself, and when some disagree they do not have the minimum intellectual and moral requirements to indulge in constructive debate or exchange of information. From my perspective, European predators have destroyed not only our civilisation, but taken away even our freedom to think, to express ourselves and to even participate in the social life of our likes. Most of the time we have to flee the lands of “freedom and civilisation” and hide up in the mountains and other remote areas, and were it not for the Internet our voices would have never been heard at all!
The English language borrowed much from Arabic, Aramaic, Greek, Hebrew, Latin, German and French, yet many believe they know it all, even journalists and writers. I was forced by the French and English Conquistadors to learn French and English instead of my mother tongue and religious language, but ever since I came ‘home’ to the imperialist head quarters, I soon learned that much of what they taught us about their sciences, arts, “humanities”, religions…, were flawed. Picasso was a fraud! I am living in a so-called developed world where most people do not understand even the concept of freedom and justice or even that of BRAVERY! Cowardice is the rule of the day!
I remember Sheikh Khalid Yasin said once that the day the enemy will put him in jail, Muslims will let him rot there. This reminds me of so many good and innocent people arrested, framed and jailed and who are rotting behind bars, and some even murdered by the Police and Secret Services, but the vile populace do not give a damn. For example, Sylvian Stolz, Ernst Zundel, Christopher Bollyn, Ed and Elaine Brown, Bill Cooper, etc. When Bollyn was framed, convicted, kidnapped and then blackmailed WHO came to his help and that of his family? Anthony Hill (Muad’Dib) has been demonised by the BBC and jailed many times for defending Muslims and denouncing the London explosions on 7/7/2005 and is facing a life sentence just for sending to the Judge and Jury a video tape he produced “7/7 Ripple Effect” (inspired by the Dave Von Kleist “9/11 Ripple Effect”) in defence of the framed Muslims accused of having assisted the “suicide bombers”. All the accused Muslims were released, but one was arrested again a week later on again fabricated charges! HOW many do really care?
Words, words, words (N.B. It’s not addressed to you, Mark!), I WANT TO SEE ACTION! Although a Jew himself, Professor Howard Zinn gave us a few hints about how to make the Jews shake in their pants. It is a pity that in order to please his Socialist ideology he thought it right, like Ron Paul, to also defend the LGBT Sodomite Movement. Like Jewish Pr Noam Chomsky, he too did not want to accuse Jews or Israelis of 9/11! I already wrote on the Ugly Truth what I meant by action! The more we delay economic boycott and civil disobedience, the more powerful Israel will become and the process might be irreversible! My time is almost up in this world and it is up to the young one to continue the battle.
Why is it so hard to take back from the Jews what they have stolen from us and our fore-fathers? Americans must STOP FOR GOOD financing and supporting Jews and Israel! Look at what they have done to Christian America? How can a Kathy Griffin get away with her “Suck it, Jesus” during her Emmy speech and be applauded in a land where millions claim they are still Christians? They are behind all lethal vaccines, AIDS, swine flu, bird flu, climatic manipulations, tsunamis, earthquakes, and the “Stuxnet Computer Worm” is not only Israel’s attempt to silence Iran on 9/11, the Jewish Holocaust, but also to destroy its military power as it is European and Western imperialist agenda to NEVER ALLOW ANY MUSLIM COUNTRY IN THE WORLD TO ARM ITSELF except against their own people!
Israel does not have to make veiled threats to the entire world, as they have been made over and over again as reported by Zionist media! Remember the Samson Option! Europe has been overtly threatened many times to be nuked if they do not comply with Israel’s diktat!
BAFS
#4 by Joe Cortina on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
Our problem is mass STUPIDITY!
AND more STUPIDITY!
and did I mention STUPIDITY!
If stupidity was a comodity that could be profited from in itself – like porkbellies – our propensity for endless profitable opportunitues would be bright
I said it long ago as a jest. Now i PRAY it is a real consideration.
I think Jews like a challenge. Jews here must be close to being bored to death with living among people who must be watered daily in stead of fed.
I think of the horrible sacrafices our Minutemen and our revolutionary army made in keeping this country from being occupied by foreign forces (as we are today) – and the BEST we can come up with are TEA PARTIERS? – BARF VOMIT GAG PUKE – CRY CRY CRY!
I just keep hoping that they will just tire of playing with the now lifeless comitose carcass of what used to be America and go ruin another potential cash cow – perhaps China – oh shit – won’t work – Chinese won’t buy it – not stupid enough. Well – if they won’t leave – I guess I will have to. I can’t stand the dazzling world-class stupidity either.
Need to find a nation with NO vital natural resources – no strategic location – no military – but have a strong Christian OR Islamic culture – and a very high literacy rate and somewhat of an undesirable climate or too many poor people and not many rich people to fleece. Jews would NOT like it there – no oil to steal – no millions of air-head sleazy whores to bed down – no industrial or real estate wealth to rape. Oh well there’s always the moon for the real pioneer spirit. It could be decades before the heebs put a Starbucks up there.
JC
#5 by GodSend on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
Native American stupidity is not the problem. BRAINWASHING-induced stupidity (by Zionist Slimeballs) is the problem – THEY have been doing it for many years (“The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion”).
De-programming is a long-term proposition! There is not enough time for it (we are out of generations!)
#6 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
Joe Cortina October 11, 2010 at 7:44 pm
Our problem is mass STUPIDITY!
AND more STUPIDITY!
and did I mention STUPIDITY!
“Need to find a nation with NO vital natural resources – no strategic location – no military – but have a strong Christian OR Islamic culture – and a very high literacy rate and somewhat of an undesirable climate or too many poor people and not many rich people to fleece. Jews would NOT like it there – no oil to steal – no millions of air-head sleazy whores to bed down – no industrial or real estate wealth to rape. Oh well there’s always the moon for the real pioneer spirit. It could be decades before the heebs put a Starbucks up there.”
My very dear Joe
Would you believe me if I told you I was thinking about JOE CORTINA while writing this more or less angry (crazy) piece?
The thought came to my mind that MARK GLENN WAS A LAMB; I WAS OCCASIONALLY HOT TEMPERED, BUT ALWAYS SHARP, AND JOE CORTINA COMPLEMENTED US WITH LEGITIMATE REAL MANLY ANGER!
Joe, you are a sweetheart!
You always say what I keep inside because of fear of losing my sanity, because when I am angry, I AM A KIND OF A MONSTER!
You’ve said it so well and if WE still don’t get it, whose fault will it be?
Take care and GOD bless you!
Basheer
#7 by Doug on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
I look at people that leave the United States as cowards. If they think they can find something better, then leave, but, don’t ever come back. And if the people of your new country don’t wind up gutting you, then all the more reason to stay there. I’m sticking around for what ever comes. And being the ex-drunk, womanizing, trailer park, oilfield trash, Irish Bastard, (with a capitol B) that I am, I’ve always loved a good ole knock down drag out. And besides, after all is said and done, it’s just a ride.
#8 by GodSend on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
Webmaster:
Modifying a comment without notice is CENSORING – of the WORST KIND (worthy of a Zionist Slimeball)!
Are you afraid of “Inconvenient Truth”?
Bye!
–note from me, MG–when you post here, keep in mind it is the same as walking into my classroom where I am the moderator. If I feel that an otherwise productive discussion is going to head south because of something such as “MAZEL TOV” being posted, resulting in a hurriance of insults and accusations about you being a Zionist-in-disguise that I “brought on board” to “confuse people” then out the door it goes.
If you can’t live with that arrangement you are free to find another place to park your comments.
#9 by GodSend on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
PS I’ll leave you and your blog with these profound words which the street sweeper uttered to the dead horse:
“I’ll take no more shit from you!”
#10 by hybridrogue1 on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
“Picasso was a fraud!”–BAFS
Bunk, Picasso could paint like Vermeer when he was eleven years old.
You would do better to keep your comments a bit more connected to the topic.
Your free ranging ideas about EVERY TOPIC IN THE UNIVERSE saps your credibility.
\\ll//
#11 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
GodSend October 11, 2010 at 8:45 pm
“Native American stupidity is not the problem.”
WHY are you being so uncharitable?
WHY is it so hard to say Joe Cortina is 1 million % right when he says:
“Our problem is mass STUPIDITY! AND more STUPIDITY!”
ARE you not contradicting yourself when you say stupidity is not the problem but only “BRAINWASHING-induced stupidity”?
I thought that by signing “GodSend”, you would have instead said: DEMONIC POSSESSION!
Is it not strange that Christians who believe in the Gospel tend to always forget (or hide) the fact that JESUS was not only fighting the Jews (Pharisees and Saducees), but also the demons, and even SATAN!
I am not joking or bragging. I have some practical knowledge of that VERY DANGEROUS Jewish Kabbalistic Art! I rarely talk about it because there is nobody to talk to. The last time I tried, the person who wanted to know ran away as fast as she could and she is still running to this day!
BAFS
#12 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
http://www.poweroftruthradio.com
Thanks, Mark, for this link. It is very helpful.
I heard a lady saying how much she was frustrated by the daily killings of Palestinians in Jerusalem, and speaking of “peace process”, but I did not quite like Dr Hisham Tillawi’s timid response.
#13 by Jean on 10/11/2010 - 9:34
The average American is simply to lazy to care. The truth is viewed as a burden
to them and they do not want to hear it. They are content to stay in their fantasy world and the Christian churches that spew out judeo-Christian rhetoric
and though it is obviously an oxymoron they are dumb enough to accept it as fact. The Muslim religion is much more closely aligned with the Christian beliefs then is the Jewish religion.But even so, we are not dealing with simply
Jewish people. We are dealing with International Jewish Mobsters who employ
greedy, moraless,criminals of other races as well. They can buy people of other
races to carry out criminal acts that they want carried out so as to misdirect
the blame away from the actual perpetrators.Oft times they do not and they get
exposed but through blackmail, threats or buy offs, they get exhonorated and set free to prey upon the people as before.
#14 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
hybridrogue1 October 11, 2010 at 9:24 pm
“You would do better to keep your comments a bit more connected to the topic.
Your free ranging ideas about EVERY TOPIC IN THE UNIVERSE saps your credibility.”
If you cannot digest encyclopaedic knowledge, you better find yourself a more concise discipline that suits your hybrid drug faculty! Did you not notice I also wrote that I can exorcise certain kinds of possession as well!
It is not only Picasso I know to be a fraud, but Freud, Darwin, Obama, Dawkins, Dershowitz, Einstein, and I have a very long list in my Ugly Truth Encyclopaedia!
By the way, I love free ranging chickens and eggs, but I hate hunting for credibility!
Thanks for the distraction, but do not expect for more because my generosity has limits!
BAFS
#15 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
GodSend October 11, 2010 at 9:22 pm
PS I’ll leave you and your blog with these profound words which the street sweeper uttered to the dead horse:
“I’ll take no more s… from you!”
This is what happens when the street sweeper thinks of himself or poses as God sent! (no offence to the profession of street sweeping!)
Mark Glenn is my HOST and I am his GUEST. So the rules of hospitality applies. He is free to remove any part of my crazy stuff (or an entire comment) if he deems it inappropriate, and even ask me to leave. A polite guest will leave to prove his good manners, and say TANK YOU for the hospitality, but Mark did not ask you to leave. He is just respecting an elementary rule of civilised exchange. In my young days, the French (allowed by the British) used corporal punishment in class. So, you are very lucky!
Again, to be true to yourself, you should have quoted the Bible and not the street sweeper!
Another distraction before I go to bed!
BAFS
#16 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
Jean October 11, 2010 at 10:01 pm
“We are dealing with International Jewish Mobsters who employ
greedy, moralless,criminals of other races as well.”
DEAR JEAN
This is correct. Truth is quite elusive, but certain facts cannot be ignored. Read the book “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” by Ilan Pappe (2006) or Reverend Theodore Pike’s “Israel our Duty and Dilemma”. Pr Texe Marrs spoke about them in one of his talks. He is quite an expert on criminal and Kabbalist Jewish matters.
Regarding “races” it seems to me that it has finally been scientifically established that there is only one race. French Pr Claude Ribbe wrote about this, I think.
Regards
Basheer
#17 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
Doug October 11, 2010 at 6:13 pm
“You have condensed the details of the chess game being played on a Ouji board, for all to see and understand.”
Just one question, if I may.
Do you believe that (or know if) the OUIJA Board really does what some say it does, like Christopher Everard in his documentary on the Spirit World claims?
Thanks
Basheer
P.S. OUI = Yes in French
JA = Yes in German (Ya)
#18 by hybridrogue1 on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
“If you cannot digest encyclopaedic knowledge, you better find yourself a more concise discipline that suits your hybrid drug faculty! Did you not notice I also wrote that I can exorcise certain kinds of possession as well!”~BAFS
What do drugs have to do with anything Mr. EncylopaediaHead?
I am an artist myself. I was a special effects artist on major motion pictures for some 18 years. I am a ‘realist’ in most of my work and appreciate technique and style.
“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder”–not in some dogmatic catalog of aesthetic correctness. The ONLY form of artistic fraud is plagiarism.
Hubris is neither saintly nor attractive. Yours is worn on your shirtsleeve like chevrons.
\\ll//
#19 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
Enough distraction, let me go back to more serious matters!
“The other reason is much more troubling in its implications, which is that Israel released the virus not in the interests of destroying Iran’s nuclear program, but rather in conveying the threat to the entire world–”Give us what we want, or else”…Mark Glenn
It is not my opinion or belief, but a well documented fact that the threat is real and is not aimed at only Iran.
I stopped counting the number of times my computer has been attacked by armies of viruses, hacked and entire folders deleted. So, now I use a laptop connected to the Internet (and not always) and my main one remains unconnected. And I scan all downloads before I transfer them over. But, I still have problems sending out emails to certain specific persons who never receive them and vice versa.
European and Western nations have already given Israel a monopoly on their security systems and this is very dangerous for the entire world. The US, the UK and France may even be behind Israel in certain planned attacks. So, the danger is global and the sooner Jewish power is reduced the better for us all.
ISRAEL has to be disarmed and eventually neutralised!
BAFS
#20 by hybridrogue1 on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
“Enough distraction, let me go back to more serious matters!”~BAFS
Good, I agree, your addressing the topic straight forward is much more beneficial.
It is agreed, Ameirca is Zionist occupied territory. The are in control of the panoptic maximum security state. We are in a hell of a jam and the clock is ticking.
\\ll//
#21 by hybridrogue1 on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
http://www.thejewishweek.com/news/new_york/israel_iran_times_up
Israel To Iran: Time’s Up
Israeli Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz called Monday for a naval blockade of Iran within two to six months, saying sanctions have failed to convince the Islamic republic to abandon its nuclear weapons program.
“It’s high time the West and the United States gave Iran a deadline to change its behavior. … We need a clear deadline for Iran to become open for inspection otherwise the ramifications should be like you did with Cuba in 1962. It kept the U.S. from going to war. It’s time for clear messages and deadlines.”
Steinitz, asked about the possibility of Iran resorting to the use of a dirty bomb, said simply: “We have to take everything into account. Iran is very dangerous because of the nature of the regime. … It’s not impossible. It’s very dangerous, and we can never know what they are willing to do.
Tic tic tic tic tic…..
What utter f****** hypocrisy. Iran has attacked no one in hundreds of years. It is shitty little Israel that has been waging relentless wars in the ME for the past 60 years.
#22 by david york on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
mark: i thoroughly enjoy reading your posts; your awareness and knowledge of judaism and its parasitic and destructive nature is quite evident. there are only two ways to end the zionist stranglehold on america. one is massive, massive nonviolent disobedience; however, that would be difficult to organize due to the jewish control of the mass media, not to mention the co-opting of the christian clergy and the trade union hierachy. the other way to take back our country would be armed revolution……..preferably a rogue element of our miltary, i.e. dr.alan sabrosky and other like minded anti zionist/israeli pentagon officers taking the initiative. keep up the good work….david
Hi David, thank you for the good wrods, which are hardly deserved but greatly appreciated nonetheless.
You are right on both points–civil disobedience would bring our overlords to their knees within just a few weeks, but as you pointed out, we are too fractured, disjointed, and quite frnakly, too weak and self-centered to do it. That leaves the military doing something, which, as far fetched as it may sound, is not necessarily out of the question. History is FULL of juntas, it’s just that there is no telling what will come of it afterwards, although–short of a foreign invasion, I can’t think of anything worse than what we are dealing with now already.
mg
#23 by The Avatar on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
—- FROM THE OCCIDENTAL OBSERVER —–
(I HOPE SHE DONT GET MAD AT ME FOR QUOTING HER, MARK)
“A great storm is brewing and only a military coup or revolution can now save America. Save it from what? From the spiritual cancer that is consuming it from within, and from the foreign wars into which it is being lured—Afghanistan, Iraq, and soon perhaps Iran—on behalf of another nation and its indefatigable agents in America.
Unless a miracle soon occurs and some charismatic leader comes to our rescue, an unimaginably bleak future surely awaits us: a future in which the only consolations left to us will be mindless entertainment, drugs, alcohol, sexual intoxication—and suicide.”
POWERFUL WORDS FROM THE DOCTOR
#25 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
hybridrogue1 October 12, 2010 at 1:44 am
“… your addressing the topic straight forward is much more beneficial.”
Not Picasso again!
“Our problem is mass STUPIDITY!
AND more STUPIDITY!
and did I mention STUPIDITY!”
Joe Cortina
#26 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
The Avatar October 12, 2010 at 4:53 am
THESE COMPANIES HAVE A TRACK RECORD OF SUPPORTING ISRAEL
——————- Boycott Jewish products ——————————-
YES, this is the right way forward.
BAFS
#27 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
“…short of a foreign invasion, I can’t think of anything worse than what we are dealing with now already.”
mg
The only good thing about this stinking situation is that more and more people are becoming aware, are speaking out and confronting the issues the way they seem fit! But, I am against signing petitions. Although I am against street demonstrations (often manipulated by the authorities themselves) which I call Police monitored picnics, it is also a good way to tell the country that we do not go along with government policies (although the media will always misreport the events).
david york October 12, 2010 at 4:01 am
“…massive, massive nonviolent disobedience; however, that would be difficult to organize due to the Jewish control of the mass media,…”
All such organisations are very easily infiltrated and even neutralised, but in the mean time if each individual played his or her part in ECONOMIC BOYCOTT and in CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE, the result will be felt overnight!
I have been advocating “REVOLUTION” for the past twenty years or so and the pursuit of power for the people who are for freedom and justice for all. We cannot keep on giving power to a government that keeps on passing laws to enslave us further and spends its time ripping us off of our hard earned wages and tax money.
Fascists are running both National and Local governments (here in the UK) thanks to our collaboration and our own stupidity. The masses find it easier to lick boots than to kick … !
If we can calculate how much money we give away to the tyrants and decide to stop it, the Jews will panic and fight back! But, are we so afraid of losing our present day comfort? Whatever sacrifice we do, it will be for the benefit of our children and grand children.
If I were to recruit a small army right here to do the job, how many brave ones will I find?
BAFS
#28 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
What Iran did in effect was to say to the criminal elements in Israel, America and the West conspiring against the Islamic world–
“You wanna play rough? Fine, let’s play rough. Today we’ll talk about your role in 9/11, the Mossad agents arrested that day, the van loaded with explosives headed towards the George Washington bridge and all that…Tomorrow, maybe we’ll talk about the USS LIBERTY and how Israel deliberately murdered 34 American servicemen in the interests of getting America involved in fighting her wars for her in the Middle East…The day after that? Who knows? How about Israel’s role in the assassination of JFK? The list just goes on and on, and before you know it, people in America will start believing things today that they wouldn’t yesterday and then you’ll find yourself in a world of hurt…”
Israeli role in the murder of JFK and RFK
Israeli role in the attacks on the USS Liberty
Israeli role in 9/11
Israeli role in 7/7
Israeli role in the Mumbai attacks
Israeli role in the wars in Afghanistan and Irak
Israeli role in hundreds of similar terrorist and financial scam operations
Israeli role in the mass murder of Egyptian, Lebanese and Palestinian people
Israeli role in the USS Liberty attacks has been acknowledged by Israel itself. I can prove that Israel, the US government and the Sixth Fleet were all complicit in the attacks on the USS Liberty. It can be shown as well that maybe at least up to three Israeli spies were aboard the USS Liberty. If this clear cut case cannot suffice to send Israel before an International Court of Justice, then Israel will never be made accountable of all its crimes, and the only solution remaining will be an ALL-OUT-WAR by whatever means necessary against all Israeli and Jewish interests around the globe! Less than that, it will be just a joke!
BAFS
#29 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
“…Today we’ll talk about your role in 9/11, the Mossad agents arrested that day, the van loaded with explosives headed towards the George Washington bridge and all that……”
MOSSAD-CIA or CIA-MOSSAD
The Americans (most of them) are dumb and we are dumber for not sending those millions of criminals to Hell!
Their Fascist Bolshevik American government accused Muslims (on a list MOSSAD-CIA fabricated) for acts of terrorism when they were not in possession of the slightest evidence at all and not a single credible suspect, but on the contrary they had at least 200 outside suspects with all the evidence they needed to shoot them down, but they let them go in full view of nearly 300 million Americans, and of the world!
They also had several thousands inside suspects who not only benefited from the crime, but also assisted in the fraudulent leasing of the people’s property to Jew Larry Silverstein, and the destruction of the World Trade Centre Buildings and one wing of the Pentagon, but also covered them up with the help of the media and Hollywood.
With Iran, it will not be a New Pearl Harbour with some 3,000 mostly non Jewish victims (or practically no Jewish victims at all!), but most probably a New Dresden and maybe the FEMA BOLSHEVIK CONCENTRATION CAMPS were meant for the Muslims after all! Maybe the Jews who run America intend to round up all American Muslims when they will go after Iran with US help, finance and military as usual!
If Muslims do not declare WAR on America NOW (or get out of there as quickly as possible, which Islam commands them to do anyway!) in order to take it away from the Jews and the Zionists, well they (and others) will deserve what is coming to them!
My name is Basheer, meaning a Bringer of GOOD TIDINGS, but I always like to be also a NADIR, that is a WARNER, a kind of BIRD OF ILL OMEN “oiseau de mauvais augure”! I have great patience with kids but not with adults!
BAFS
P.S. I heard that the last person (one Rodriguez of Hispanic origins?) who witnessed the underground explosions under one Tower and survived the blasts has become a Muslim!
#30 by Vickie Jacobs on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
Mark, thank-you again for your written voice. You supply us with the truth we will never hear otherwise. The American public have been like small children fed on soft food. Could the children sitting in church stomach the truth today? The bible seems to indicate that when they understand this deception they have been fed that they WILL speak out. I hope so soon. Ezekiel 22:25; “There is a conspiracy of her prophets(ministers are hiding truth) in the midst thereof, like a roaring lion(Satan) ravening the prey; they have devoured souls; they have taken the treasure and precious things; they have made her many widows(Gulf wars) in the midst thereof.” The information of deceptions are easy to obtain yet they still listen to those ministers who support Israel. God has been trying to open those minds in so many ways. Take for example the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster Feb. 1, 2003. One can read: CONSPIRACY AND COLUMBIA (from The Anti-Defamation League) http://www.adl.org/anti_semitism/columbia.asp that the pilot, Llan Ramon, may have been a planted spy to gain information. Ramon participated, as an Israeli League Air Force pilot, in the 1981 bombing of an Iraqi nuclear reactor. Of course some think because the wreckage of Columbia fell on Palestine, Texas that it was “Divine intervention”. Ramon was the son of Holocaust survivors and believe his role in the mission was to spy for Israel. The belief that the mission was part of a plan to develope technologies that could spy on Iraqi’s secret programs to develope weapons of mass destruction was put forth by Yoichi Clark Shimatsu, who is noted as a Hong Kong-based journalist and former general editor of The Japan Times Weekly in Tokyo. His theroy was Roman’s camera was designed to give information on Iraqi weapons programs. The data was directly transmitted to Tel Aviv University and according to investigative journalist Gorden Thomas, on to the Israeli Biological Institute, the hub of Israel’s nerve-gas and bioweapons programs. The Likud movement is built on the cult of martyrdom…from Masada to Warsaw getto…how else could the Bush and Sharon administration win public support but produce heros. (Satan eats his own)
Jeremiah 11:8,9; “Yet they obeyed not, nor inclined their ear, but walked everyone in the imagination of their evil heart: therefore I will bring upon them all the words of this covenant, which I commanded them to do, but they did them not,(9)And the Lord said unto me, A conspiracy is found among the men of Judah(the country), and among the inhabitants of Jerusalem(the people).”Since the bible speaks in parallels..what happened then is what is today..as our examples: I Corinthians 10:6; “Now these things were our examples, to the intent we should not lust after evil things, as they also lusted.” This is speaking of the last days. Ezekiel 9:9; “Then said he unto me, The iniquity of the house of Israel and Judah is exceeding great, and the land is full of blood, and the city full of perverseness: for they say, The Lord hath forsaken the earth, and the Lord seeth not.”
Like the Stuxnet Computer worm, Red Slug near the Danube River, Gulf Oil disaster, China oil disaster, what next..mass death from flu. We are seeing tribulation events occuring and yet the church is still asleep. Notice how one disaster ends and another begins. Israel(physical anit-Christ) was released from the bottemless pit around 1947). I believe God’s judgment started and it’s like the birthpains of a woman. Prepare to meet the glorified Lord. John 17:19-22; “And for their sakes, I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth. (20) Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; (21) That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me, (22)And the glory which thou gaveth me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:”
He’s coming.
#31 by Amerikagulag on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
It’s what they do. Murderers and thieves aren’t wont to be truthful. They’re also rather stupid as they usually leave their calling cards for someone to find.
#32 by David Rosser Owen on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
BAFS:
“The day Jesus will return (according to people of Faith), I will definitely suspect a Jewish ploy! Muslims ‘brag’ that GOD is the Greatest of Planners, but Jews are indeed the greatest of plotters!…”
Again I’m not quite sure what you’re trying to say here, although I can guess from the context.
As you know, the Second Coming of the Christ will, in fact, be clear. It will be preceded by the rise to power of the Anti-Christ (al Masihu-d Dajjal, the Fraudulent Messiah), the appearance of the Mahdi (the Guided One), the descent of the Christ by the White Tower in Damascus, his praying at the platform of the Haramu-sh Sharif in Jerusalem, and his slaying of the Anti-Christ. There probably won’t be much scope for any further Jewish shenanigans, as they’ll have had pretty much a field day working for their Anti-Christ.
And in the context of God’s statement that He is the best of planners (“wa makarou wa makara-Llahu, wa-Llahu khayru-l maakireen” [Q3:54]) the root verb ‘makara’ can have both good or bad meanings depending on the context – indicating planning, scheming, or plotting – and here is directly addressed to the Jews scheming against the Christ and his Disciples, as it is part of the Quranic description of Christ’s calling to him of the Disciples (hawariyoun [3:52, 53]) at the Sea of Galilee, coming after his admonition to the Jews to follow the Straight Path (siratun mustaqeem [3:51]). All this, I’m sure you know.
And then, of course, you’ll be aware of His statement, “And We gave warning to the Children of Israel in The Book that twice they would spread corruption in the Earth and be elated with a great arrogance” (wa qadayna ila Bani Isra’eela fi-l Kitabi latufsidunna fi-l Ardi marratayni, wa lata’lunna ‘ulwan kabeera [Q17:4]) and how He punished them; and how He promised them that if they returned to their corrupting behaviour, He would return to the punishment and how He had made Gehenna a prison for those who suppress belief (wa idha ‘uttum ‘udna, wa ja’alna jahannama li-l kaafireena haseera [17:8]).
So, no matter what schemes and plots to spread corruption they devise ultimately they will not work and they will be punished for their handiwork. And eventually their oppression on the whole of Creation will be such that the whole of Creation will turn on them and kill them.
They don’t have much time, I suppose, to make their peace with the Almighty, mend their ways, accept Christ as the true Messiah, and so avoid this final Pay-Back.
#33 by Rachel on 10/12/2010 - 9:34
Good points.
Siemens, where Stuxnet hit first, has been a Rothschild asset for over 100 years.
#34 by S. H. Pearson on 10/13/2010 - 9:34
That’s journalism. You’re crankin’ baby.
#35 by Mihail on 10/13/2010 - 9:34
Benjamin H. Freedman, Jewish Historian – Researcher – Scholar.
From “Common Sense”, p. 2-1-53 and 5-1-59
“Christians have been duped by the unholiest hoax in all history, by so-called Jews. This is considered their most effective weapon.”
“This ‘big lie’ technique is brainwashing United States Christians into believing that Jesus Christ was “King of the Jews”, in the sense that so-called ‘Jews’ today call themselves ‘Jews’. This reference was first made in English translations of the Old and New Testaments, centuries before the so-called Jews highjacked the word ‘Jew’ in the 18th century A.D. to palm themselves off on the Christian world as having a kinship with Jesus Christ. This alleged kinship comes from the myth of their common ancestry with the so-called ‘Jews’ of the Holy Land in the Old Testament history, a fiction based on fable.”
“American Christians little suspect they are being brainwashed twenty-four hours of every day over television and radio, by newspapers and magazines, by motion pictures and plays, by books, by political leaders in office and seeking office, by religious leaders in their pulpits and outside their churches, by leaders in the field of education inside and outside their curricular activities, and by all leaders in business, professions and finance, whose economic security demands that they curry the favor of so-called “Jews” of historic Khazar ancestry. Unsuspecting Christians are subjected to this barrage from sources they have little reason to suspect. Incontestable facts supply the unchallengeable proof of the historic accuracy that so-called “Jews” throughout the world today of eastern European origin are unquestionably the historic descendants of the Khazars, a pagan Turko-Finn ancient Mongoloid nation deep in the heart of Asia, according to history, who battled their way in bloody wars about the 1st century B.C. into eastern Europe where they set up their Khazar kingdom. For some mysterious reason the history of the Khazar kingdom is conspicuous by its absence from history courses in the schools and colleges.
“The historic existence of the Khazar kingdom of so-called “Jews”, their rise and fall, the permanent disappearance of the Khazar kingdom as a nation from the map of Europe, and how King Bulan and the Khazar nation in about 740 A.D. became so-called “Jews” by conversion, were concealed from American Christians by censorship imposed by so-called “Jews”, of historic Khazar ancestry, upon all U.S.A. media of mass communications directed by them. Then in 1945 this author gave nation-wide publicity to his many years intensive research into the “facts of life” concerning Khazars. The disclosures were sensational and very effective but apparently angered so-called “Jews” who have continued to vent their spleen upon this author since then solely for that reason. Since 1946 they have conducted a vicious smear campaign against him, seeking thus to further conceal these facts, for obvious reasons. What have they to fear from the truth?
http://www.realzionistnews.com
#36 by B.A.Frémaux-Soormally on 10/13/2010 - 9:34
David Rosser Owen October 12, 2010 at 11:38 pm
BAFS: “The day Jesus will return (according to people of Faith), I will definitely suspect a Jewish ploy! Muslims ‘brag’ that GOD is the Greatest of Planners, but Jews are indeed the greatest of plotters!…”
Again I’m not quite sure what you’re trying to say here, although I can guess from the context.
As you know, the Second Coming of the Christ will, in fact, be clear.”
YES, you did not understand at all what I said (not trying to say!)and I am not interested in guesses!
NO, I do not know about the “clear…Second Coming of the Christ”; this is why I emphasised (according to people of Faith).
What had to be understood in the above statement was, as I said: “Jews are indeed the greatest of plotters!”, but you missed it.
Jews are the greatest plotters of modern history. Even Muslims who were warned more than 1400 years ago, and Christians who were warned some 2000 years ago failed to stop the Jewish plots and diabolical schemes.
And my mention about the “Second Coming of Christ”, a matter of faith and not fact, was to illustrate how Jews are so good that they can even fake it!
BAFS
#37 by Zvi Rotman on 10/23/2010 - 9:34
TO ALL AND SUNDRY…
It’s all quite simple. You have a maniac in Iran, time and time again, vowing
to obliterate Israel and all its inhabitants, Jews, Moslems and Christians and
hardly any state lifts a firm and decisive hand. What do you expect? Should Israel
wait while the civilized world twiddles its thumbs as in World War II? The price
then, was six million and this is not mentioning the millions of Gypsys, Communists
or homosexuals. Inaction, lack of moral courage or even worse, indifference have
brought Stuxnet upon us. If Israel, in fact, is the creator, who can blame her?
Certainly, not I and neither should any of you. Zvi
–note from me, MG–ZVI–There are over 25,000 jews in Iran and hundreds of thousands of Christians. They are not being killed. You–like most of your co-religionists, are being used like a toy by your religious nad political leaders, as you always have been. If you wish to live in peace, then be at peace with others. Quit making war against innocent people with your Old Testament/Talmudic mindset. The solution to anti-Semitism is simple, as it is not the cause of the problem but rather the result of one–eliminate anti-Gentilism on the part of Jews and anti-Semitism will cease to exist.
#38 by Bill 'Grizzly' Adams on 04/27/2011 - 9:34
It’s getting to the point that I enjoy the comments section almost as much as the articles and learn as much from them too.
Mark, (and company) .. Thank You for this place ! I keep coming back like a man returning to the anchor (of reality) when the winds of BS start blowing me sideways.