Putin Warns Attack on Iran Will Backfire

Putin warns attacking Iran will backfire, and the world should keep its nose out of affairs in Syria, where Russia has a vested interest.
Reuters
Visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin warned President Shimon Peres Monday that attacking Iran could backfire. He also advised the world to keep its nose out of affairs in Syria, where Russia has a vested interest.
“Look at what happened to the Americans in Afghanistan and in Iraq. I told Obama the same thing,” Putin stated concerning Iran. “There is no need to do things too quickly; one should not act without thinking first.”
Recalling the American objective to end the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein in Iraq and eliminate the terrorist infrastructure in the country, Putin noted, “Iraq has a pro-Iranian regime after everything that has happened there. These things should be thought out ahead of time before doing something one will regret later.”
Putin and his Israeli hosts made their disagreements on Iran obvious although Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a separate meetng that he and Putin were able to agree “that Iran’s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons is a grave threat first and foremost to Israel, but also to the region and to the world.”
They clearly were at odds on how to stop that pursuit.
Russia has been a constant opponent to American-led efforts to pressure Iran to allow United Nations supervision of its nuclear development program, which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes and not for the objective of building a nuclear weapon.
President Peres told his guest, “The Iranian people are not our enemy. Israel does threaten their existence. It is Iran’s current regime that indentifies itself as an enemy of Israel and a threat to its existence.”
Prime Minister Netanyahu was blunter. He said, “I believe that we should be doing two things now: Boosting the sanctions and also boosting the demands.
“Israel believes that the international community should have three clear demands of Iran: Stop enriching uranium inside Iran; remove all the enriched uranium from Iran; and dismantle the underground nuclear facility near Qom.”
Similarly, Putin and Netanyahu were at odds on Syria, where Russia has supplied President Bashar Assad with massive military weapons, and perhaps chemical weapons, which have been used to bomb and kill 15,000 opponents of the regime during the 16-month-old uprising.
Besides expressing wishes for peace and warning against outside interference, Putin avoided Syria.
Prime Minister Netanyahu told Putin, “Regarding our neighbor to the north, a way to end the killing and the terrible suffering of the citizens of Syria must be found.”
He and Putin also released blatantly different statement on the declaration that Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohammed Morsi won the presidential elections in Egypt.
Putin “congratulated” Morsi on his victory, according to Russian media, and the Russian president noted “he hopes for constructive cooperation with Egypt’s new leadership in the aim of developing Russian-Egyptian relations and ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East.”
Prime Minister Netanyahu simply noted that Israel “appreciates the democratic process in Egypt and respects its outcome.”
He called for “continued cooperation with the Egyptian administration on the basis of the peace accord between the two countries, which is in the interest of the two peoples and contributes to regional stability”.
#1 by 30.06 on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6dQg3BfM0Y
#2 by 30.06 on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0AyrTvCoB2U
#3 by SazzyLilSmartAzz on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
What a relief to hear Putin and the Israeli monsters disagreed.
#4 by 30.06 on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACzYJ9IGlTg
#5 by Ponders70 on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
I do have some hope, as long as Putin
can maintain his stance.
#6 by NAeem on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
Best way to see what happens look at their faces. Netanyahu doesn’t look happy and putin weel he doesn’t give much away BIBI is probably on the phone to obama telling him to bomb russia.
#7 by George on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
At least Bibi didn’t need an interpreter.Most of Israel’s leaders are Russian.
#8 by ♥ on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
I smell a ouijah board.
#9 by ruby22-kate on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
The Peres & Netanyahu are secretly gloating, as they know the Brotherhood is beholden to US.
Hypocrisy Alert:
How can Netanyahu respect the democratic process and support the outcome in Egypt but have laid siege to Gaza for their democratic process which elected Hamas, this is exactly the same.
Also if Russia is concerned about Christians being massacred in Syria, where is his concern for the Christians of Palestine?
#10 by bostonblah on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
im still not convinced putin is not in on the zionst plot , why does he agree that iran is a threat and is trying get a bomb ,he should have just smacked netahyahus’ ass in place and brought up israels immense unchecked unmonitored undeclared nuclear arsenal
stop the charades already the idea that iran is a danger to the world or israel is ludacris ,ussia and iran ,2 of the biggest nuclear arsenals on the planet chiding iran for being a danger to the world for a non existent bomb , thats a laugh
#11 by FIREBUG on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
WHAT IS INCREDIBLE IS THAT LYING SACK OF CRAP BENJAMIN NETANYAHU,BEEN CONSERNED WITH THE AVRAGE CITIZEN IN SYRIA, WHEN IS HIS OWN GOVERNMENT THAT IS PAYING MERCENARYS, TO GO INTO OTHER NATIONS TERRITORY AND DESMANTLE THE SYSTEM OF GOVERMENT, BUT WHAT ELSE CAN BE EXPECTED FROM A TERRORIST LEADER OF A TERROSRIST STATE OF ISRAEL, THAT BASTARD IS GIVEN A REAL BAD NAME TO THE HOLY LAND.
#12 by Touchedthesky on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
Translation: The overindulged and murderous terrorist state of IsraHell can take a long overdue hike!
Israel’s historic USS Liberty murders and “9/11” made crystal clear that it’s propaganda had a “Best If Used By” Shelf Life.
After waaaay too many lies, Israel & Co now gives off a rancid stink far worse than a rotten cesspool.
Israel’s manufactured illusion of perpetual ‘victim-hood’ crap is waaaay past it’s “Best if Used By Date”!
Those of us who are AWARE simply ignore ALL pro-Israel shills and ignorant propagandists as we do any other sleazy spam advertisements.
Israel’s leaders have referred to Israel as a “mad dog”. The best way to stop a rabid “mad dog” from chasing after every car it sees, is to let him catch one. ALONE!
If Israel wants to start another bogus “war” based on more bogus “nookular” lies, then let Israel invade Iran ALONE! We will be happy to alert Iran and Russia that Israel’s spoiled coward brats are on their way to kick their ass all by themselves.
Trust me, the presence of Israel on Planet Earth will not be missed as much as Israel thinks.
#13 by michael mazur on 06/27/2012 - 9:34
Reuters is LYING when they say that Russia has been a constant opponent of American led efforts to pressure Iran to allow the UN to inspect the Iranian nuclear program.
The IAEA, an agency of the UN, has been a fixture there in Iran more often than not examining their nuclear program.
Under Mohamed el Baradei’s leadership there were no incriminating reports, so that had to change, and one Yukiya Amano replaced him and soon enough inspection teams were issuing suitably ambiguous reports which he then amplified.
Anything Reuters have to say needs careful circumspection as they are as much warmongers for Israel as are Haaretz, JPost, Times of Israel, WP, NYT, etc, etc.
#14 by Tony Nicholls on 06/28/2012 - 9:34
How can Reuters fit so many lies into such a short article?
Who do they they think they are, the BBC?
#15 by Patty on 06/28/2012 - 9:34
Russia is concerned about Tehran developing nuclear weapons? Doesn’t Putin know Iran’s nuclear program is for peaceful purposes & that Iran actually needs a bomb for protection. Putin didn’t bring up Israel’s 400 nukes that have never been inspected. I believe Putin is in collusion with world Jewry & Israel & the West despite his pretty words to the contrary.
#16 by Frank on 06/28/2012 - 9:34
i HAVE TO ADMIRE THE JEWS. We pay -they rule. And never ever mention their name.
#17 by Tyler Vincent on 06/28/2012 - 9:34
Israel and world Jewry would love to see America, Iran, China, and Russia destroy each other.
#18 by Jung Gehr on 06/30/2012 - 9:34
Why should Israel have the right to posess nuclear and atomic bombs and a wide range of WMD’S and not Iran ?? Israel the illegal state is only 64 years old ,Iran is one of the oldest country in the world ,I would be happy to see Iran dismantle it’s nuclear devices for as long as ISRAEL is also dismantled.