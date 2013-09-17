The Removal of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi–Not as much a ‘People’s Revolution’ as a Zionist one

By Mark Glenn for American Free Press Newspaper

As intended by the various Stephen Spielbergs directing the highly-televised political drama of early July 2013, the recent overthrow of Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi had all the superficial appearances of being a ‘people’s revolution’…

The truth however is that Morsi’s overthrow was as much a Zionist takedown of a problematic world leader as was the assassination of John F. Kennedy or the forced resignation of Richard M. Nixon, complete with minute-by-minute, close-up coverage, done in the interests of making a statement to any other political creatures who might be inclined to tug at their leashes as well.

Much like the U.S. State Department-managed ‘Arab Spring’ that brought an end to the 30 year rule of the Western/Israeli puppet Hosni Mubarak, Zionist media outlets the world over portrayed the recent ousting of President Morsi as the inevitable uprising of an oppressed people against a ‘tyrant’ robbing them of their God-given rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

The real story however is that Morsi–as much a carefully-picked puppet for Israeli and American interests as his predecessor Mubarak–was taken down not by the ‘little people’ in Cairo, but rather by powerful players in Tel Aviv, Washington D.C., New York and elsewhere who–after viewing recent developments in Morsi’s administration–saw Egypt (the largest and most important Arab country in the Middle East) falling out of their grasp if he were to remain in power.

That Morsi was eyeing better horizons in search of brighter futures for his country was apparent from the very beginning of his administration. A mere month after he took office he broke with both precedent and protocol when he became the first Egyptian leader to visit Iran since that nation won its independence from the deadly grasp of Israel and the West in its 1979 revolution.

According to Israel’s online news source Ynet, while in Iran, Morsi met with then-President Ahmadinejhad–singularly hated by both Tel Aviv and Washington D.C.–where the two discussed the danger that Israel poses to the region and, as Ynet stated, that perhaps Egypt would be better off abandoning its 30-year alliance with the West.

Ynet went further in describing the parameters of this meeting with statements to wit–

“During their meeting, Morsi addressed the ongoing crisis in Syria. ‘The problems in Syria can only be resolved through the mediation of such influential countries in the region as Iran…Egypt views Iran as its strategic partner, and we believe that everyone should see to it that the proper conditions for developments in the region exist.’ Ahmadinejad, on his part, said that the “region’s nations must solve the region’s problems themselves. Iran and Egypt have a key role in securing such a solution.'”

That a budding friendship had been formed with Morsi’s visit to Iran was further supported when Ahmadinejad returned the courtesy by also breaking with both protocol and precedent by becoming the first Iranian head of state to visit Egypt since the two countries broke diplomatic ties in 1979. As described in Israel’s Haaretz–

“President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for the first visit by an Iranian leader in more than three decades, marking a historic departure from years of frigid ties between the two regional heavyweights…President Mohammed Morsi gave Ahmadinejad a red-carpet welcome on the tarmac at Cairo airport, shaking the Iranian’s hand and exchanging a kiss on each cheek as a military honor guard stood at attention. The two leaders then held a 20-minute talk that focused on the civil war in Syria”.

That this political rapproachement between Egypt and Iran was headed in a direction deemed dangerous to both Israel and America was made plain in the aftermath of these meetings, when Morsi declared his opposition to any outside armed intervention in the Syrian crisis and–what’s more–insisted that Iran be part of the ‘contact group’ that would oversee a political solution to the year’s-long carnage. As reported by Agence France Press-

“Egypt on Sunday defended its idea of forming a regional contact group on Syria which would include Iran, a staunch Damascus ally, insisting that Tehran could “be part of the solution” to the Syrian crisis. ‘Solving the problem demands inviting all parties active in the region,” he said, noting that Tehran was an “influential partner” of Damascus.”

The piece then went on to quote then-Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi who said that Tehran was ‘keen on establishing relations of friendship and brotherhood” with Cairo, specifically–

‘”Egypt is the cornerstone of the region and has a special stature in the Arab and Muslim countries… and we want relations of friendship and brotherhood with it,” Salehi said, adding that Tehran hoped to restore “normal” ties with Cairo.'”

So, in other words, Egypt was getting friendly with Iran and vice versa, so much so that the 2 countries were discussing ways of cutting Israel and America out of any possible military adventurism in Syria and bringing Iran into a more prominent role in Egypt’s affairs than had previously been the case.

But Iran was not the only fly in the Zionist ointment leading to Morsi’s overthrow. Russia also loomed large, and particularly after Morsi sat down face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various items involving trade, economic development, the possibility of Russia building as many as 4 nuclear power plants and Russian assistance in developing Egypt’s various uranium mines.

And as troubling as these topics may have been to Israel and America, the one that more than likely caused the most political heartburn was what was reported by Russia Today shortly after the meeting between Morsi and Putin–

“International politics positions of the two countries also coincided a lot, as the leaders “thoroughly considered a number of acute international problems,” Putin said, and found common ground on the issues of international politics, particularly the hair-trigger situation in the Middle East, and especially emphasized the civil war in Syria. The presidents agreed that diplomacy is the only solution to the Syrian crisis and that foreign intervention into Syria is unacceptable. ‘There should be a political and legal solution of the Syrian crisis without external meddling. We are for an early ceasefire to start intra-Syrian negotiations,” Putin said, stressing that Moscow’s and Cairo’s “positions are close.” Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told the media after the talks that “The Egyptian president voiced very new, fresh and interesting ideas,” on the Syrian crisis settlement. At the end of the talks, Morsi invited Putin to pay a return visit to Egypt…”

And the final nail in the coffin for the political career of Mohammed Morsi was his stated desire that Egypt join BRICS, the new economic consortium managed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meant to challenge the dominance of Zionist interests in the area of international finance. This–coupled with Morsi’s polite refusal of the many-strings-attached loan offer from the IMF—sealed his fate as far as Israel and America were concerned. If Egypt were to fall out of the American sphere of influence and fall into the good graces of Iran and Russia and in the process declare its independence from Zionist money, political influence and social intrigue, it would offer Iran and Russia a base of operations for undoing the entire sordid business in the Arab Middle East where America and Israel keep the various nations there unhinged, confused and off-balance.

That the fix was in and that the U.S. and her co-conspirators knew that bad political weather was on its way to Egypt is at least circumstantially apparent. In a piece appearing in The Washington Times a mere 10 days before the uprisings that resulted in Morsi’s removal, 400 American troops specially trained to “respond to any threats, including protests and riots, to the security of Israel or the peace agreement” were sent to Egypt.

Despite the feigned alarm expressed by Israel, America and the West in the aftermath of the coup unseating Mohammed Morsi from Egypt’s presidency, a simple reading of a few headlines appearing in mainstream news outlets the world over pretty much tells the picture as to what happened–

“Egypt’s coup leaders grateful for Israeli support”

“Venezuelan president: Israel, US behind Morsi ouster”

“Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood–Saudi Arabia, Israel and UAE behind Egypt coup”

“Turkey’s Erdogan says Israel behind Egypt military coup”

“Saudi King paid 1$ billion to help army remove Morsi”

“Exclusive: US bankrolled anti-Morsi activists”

“Veteran Israeli Journalist: Morsi’s Ouster ‘Good for Israel’”

And many, many others…

It may indeed be the case–as many philosphers and theologists claim–that a higher power forgives men their sins…

What must be remembered however is that this is not the misty, blissful hereafter but rather the here and now, where–geopolitically speaking—that aforementioned ‘higher power’ must unfortunately take a back seat to more brutal competitors–namely Israel and America–that presently have the world by the throat, have no patience for human frailties, who consider the word ‘forgiveness’ just as vulgar as it is blasphemous and expect unquestioning obedience from the political leaders they spend so much time choosing and vetting.