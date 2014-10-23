The Devil in the Details–Netanyahu’s 100 Year War against ‘militant’ Islam as the death blow to Western Civilization

2014 Mark Glenn
The most dangerous thing about Benjamin Netanyahu–and no one should make the mistake of thinking he’s anything otherwise–is that he appears ‘normal’ by human standards. He speaks with a ‘human’ voice, seems to have all the required ‘human’ hardware & behaviorisms and in general is able to pass muster in his daily interactions with others. Best guess is that he has skin rather than scales, eyelids rather than slits, and doesn’t slither on his belly from point A to point B…
The truth however is that all of this ‘humanism’–for lack of a better word–attributed to/associated with Netanyahu is just an illusion of sorts, and the world–for the sake of its own collective life and limb–would be best served by turning a blind eye and deaf ear towards black magic such as this.
Despite a few outward superficialities, there is nothing ‘human’ about ‘Bibi’, nor about those who hold membership in his exclusive streetgang.
Like the ravenous wolf dressed as the harmless old lady in the childrens’ story, his true nature is something else entirely…Otherworldly and subterranean…A living, breathing nightmare, oceans-deep with rich, horrific detail or some dark, foreboding chapter out of either Poe or Stephen King. A wild animal in an expensive suit, ‘King Bibi’ is the stuff of Apocalyptic warnings from centuries past, where prophets went mad forecasting a future time featuring monsters in human form prowling about the world and remaking it into something more to their liking–soaked in blood, scorched with fire and teaming with every type of human suffering imaginable…The type that causes Satan to beam with hopeful pride while simultaneously giving God worry lines and chest pains, he’s the ‘human’ equivalent of the rabid canine that the local sheriff is periodically called out to shoot for the sake of a terrified townspeople. Better suited for either a zoo or a laboratory, specimens like Netanyahu are those whose deeds eventually become so record-breakingly evil in their size and scale that they become permanently burned into the collective memory of man like some mental scar that is passed down generation after generation. He’s the ‘businessman’ whose private deal with the devil takes place each morning while staring into the mirror and a ‘true believer’ in the most dangerous sense of the word, similar to the cyborg featured in The Terminator films who doesn’t need to be pushed or prodded when it comes to inflicting violence against innocent people, given that the program loaded onto his mental/spiritual harddrive is write-protected and impervious to any outside tampering.
This–his ability to blend in with his human surroundings and thus escape detection–is singularly the most important component making him the danger to the civilized world that he is. A beast walking on 2 legs, it is his chameleonesque ability to replicate the outward appearance of humanness that has provided him with the keys to the kingdom and membership to a club where he does not belong, a tragedy due more to the cooperative blindness of his soon-to-be victims rather than to any curse from heaven or quirk of fate.
But besides the truly terrible nature of his nature making him the clear and present danger that he is, it is all the extra baggage he carries with him that portends the worst. While it’s true that humanity has never suffered a shortage of anti-social individuals with ‘bad attitudes’, nevertheless given their lack of resources and inferior positioning on the economic and political chessboard means that the misery they’re able to inflict on large numbers of people is for the most part mitigated.
Obviously not so with Netanyahu. Head of the largest crime family in human history, with life-or-death power over not just millions, but indeed billions of people due to the stranglehold he and his cousins maintain over economics, media and politics, he keeps a terrified world in line with the threat of lighting off some (or all) of the 400 nukes that he and his loyal disciples have smuggled into every world capital over the course of the last several decades. Leaders from every country–from the U.S. to the U.K. to the U.A.E.–doubtless have had it explained to them in infallibly-explicit language that as far as he and his demands are concerned, every request–be it money, political protection or increased war for Israel’s benefit–is an offer that no one can refuse, for the simple reason that when Bibi hears the word ‘no’, bad things happen. Economies crash. Bombs blow up at marathon events. Planes fly into skyscrapers or computer systems that manage and maintain critical infrastructure functions such as powergrid, clean water, or those measures designed to prevent meltdowns at nuclear powerplants go haywire.
But again, more dangerous than Netanyahu’s inherently violent, vicious, and volcanic nature (paired with his ability to make good on the Judaic voodoo he threatens from time to time) is the manner by which he is misunderstood by most of his would-be victims. Rather than being feared for the deadly, highly-venomous viper that he is, instead he is mocked, jeered, ridiculed, made the butt of jokes and in general taken no more seriously than one of the highly-neurotic characters featured on the television series Seinfeld. In an obviously clear, unequivocal warning to the ‘civilized’ world concerning what kind of unpleasant fate awaits mankind if his demands are not met, he personally orders and oversees–in broad daylight–the butchering of more than 2,000 human beings in Gaza, and yet few hear or understand the language being used…Standing before the United Nations and on full display before 14 billion eyes and ears the world over he wields cartoon drawings conveying his personal promise to incinerate every square inch of God’s green earth unless 75 million Iranians are mass-murdered in a real-life/real-time/real-deal re-enactment of the Judaic blood-festival Purim, and rather than this threat being recognized for what it is, instead it is treated like stand-up comedy appearing on an episode of Saturday Night Live. With obvious sneering and condescension, pundits and commentators around the world snicker at the entire spectacle, not realizing that as they do so, a 200 megaton gun is being pointed at their heads and that in the end–barring some act of God–Nutty Netty will be the one having the last laugh the moment he lights the fuse and walks away.
What can be said about all of this, other than ‘it is what it is…’ Rarely has any tidal wave of evil–in this case, psychopaths hijacking ships of state and deliberately steering them over the cliff and into the darkest abyss–beset mankind throughout history where there weren’t clear warning signs that trouble was coming. Mother Nature may indeed be unpredictable when it comes to her oftentimes temperamental mood swings, but as far as the dark side of human nature goes, more often than not the tic-tic-ticking sound of a human time bomb about to go off is hard to avoid hearing.
Nevertheless, as history–and especially present day events–has all-too-tragically shown, people can be convinced (seduced) into believing that the tic-tic-ticking sound they clearly hear is but a figment of their imagination, thus giving otherworldly/subterranean creatures such as Netanyahu the passive cooperation they need in conjuring forth their particular brand of murder and mayhem. Few and far between are those willing to trust what their common sense tells them and recognize the danger for what it is vs. those multitudes who ignore the thunderous noise of the onrushing waters until it is upon them and there is no escaping it.
The difference now of course is that the waters in question are deeper, faster and more lethal. Never before in human history has so much violent, Apocalyptic power resided in the hands of so few people who were free to do so much damage with so little effort.
And–just like his dangerous nature that should not be underestimated–neither should people underestimate the length and breadth to which Netanyahu plans to take all of this at days’ end, an awareness that can only begin with knowing that the one thing which he does best and loves the most is war.
Just as the profile of some infamous crime lord is incomplete without including background scenery such as money laundering, prostitution, drugs, bribery, murder, etc, likewise an accurate accounting of Benjamin Netanyahu remains informationally anemic without mentioning his abnormal appetite for state-sponsored mass-murder, otherwise known as war. Simply stated, take this aspect out of any discussion featuring Netanyahu and there is little to nothing left to discuss.
For ‘Bibi’–the latest incarnation in a long line of King David wannabes–war is his beating heart, (if he has one) his lifeblood (if he has any) and the electrical current that powers his mental functions, if indeed any exist. Envisioning himself the great, great grandson of biblical warrior kings such as Moses, Joshua et al, who ‘made their bones’ (at least as recounted within the pages of Jewish ‘holy’ texts such as Exodus, Leviticus, Deuteronomy, Numbers, etc) by fulfilling the commands of Yahweh to ‘slaughter them all and utterly destroy them’ and to ‘save nothing alive that breathes’ and all the rest of the biblical madness which Israel uses in justifying the Gentile-cide that she perpetrates in the region, war on behalf of the Jewish state is as sacred to Netanyahu as Holy Communion is to Catholics or Salat is to Muslims. Whereas within the ‘civilized’ world, war is considered a pestilence and is viewed only through the lenses of dread, regret, reluctance, reservation, etc, for Netanyahu war is playtime, and the various killing fields over which he has personally presided–from Gaza to Syria to Iraq and beyond–are indeed his playgrounds and sandboxes. While the sights and sounds of deliberately inflicted human suffering and carnage cause civilized others to recoil in horror, for Bibi & co they are a source of spiritual electrification, similar in many respects to the rush of excitement felt by prospectors once gold has been found. Like the High Priest featured in Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto who rouses the fervor of his flock to a state of religious hyper-mania by cutting out the living, beating hearts of innocent human victims, so too do Netanyahu and his fellow acolytes achieve the same type of psychological climax in knowing that the god of Israel–as depicted within the various ‘holy’ books of Judaism–is appeased and satiated with the rivers of blood shed in his honor.
Therefore, when he talks about Iran being destroyed, what he means is I-R-A-N B-E-I-N-G D-E-S-T-R-O-Y-E-D, brick by brick, bone by bone…Likewise Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Jordan, town after town, city after city, country after country and–if necessary–continent after continent, wherever the religiously-mandated ritual of Gentile-cide may be practiced, as if all of it were some type of installment plan attached to a debt that–according to the accounting firm of Israel, Israel, & Israel–can never be paid off.
The fact that Netanyahu is a ‘purest’ when it comes to the business of Armageddon–and no one should make the mistake of thinking he is anything otherwise–is clearly evident in the various snarlings and growlings attributed to him over the years but which have been mischaracterized by the Gentile world as meaningless political meanderings with no deeper implications attached. Indeed, just as with the infamous ‘bomb-gonna-go-boom’ cartoonery he utilized at the UN General Assembly in 2012 conveying the threat of Judaically-induced holocaust against Gentiledom if his demands regarding war with Iran and others are not met, likewise have there been numerous other instances where Mr. 666 talks with the mouth of a man but speaks the language of the beast.
And if ever there were an instance where the world should have perked up its ears and honed in on that tic-tic-ticking sound of a human timebomb about to blow, it was in June of 2012, a mere few months prior to his well-known incident at the UN, where Netanyahu, like some crime boss giving orders to his assembled caporegimes, addressed a gathering of pro-Zionist operatives in the U.S. via telecom and discussed the manner by which ‘militant Islam’ would be defeated by the end of the 21st century.
Not by the end of the year or end of the decade, but end of the century.
For those who don’t get the math here, what this means is that a war that began when the 21st century was a mere newborn baby still in diapers, a war that’s already destroyed the lives of millions of people, decimated the global economy, stopped human progress dead in its tracks and set 1.5 billion Christians and 1.5 billion Muslims (collectively making up nearly 1/2 of the world’s population) at each others’ throats is–according to Netanyahu’s timetable–‘jes gettin’ warmed up,’ with another 88 years to go.
And let no one be fooled by his use of the term ‘militant’ as a qualifying adjective in describing Islam. Like his bomb cartoon brandished at the UN, this was typical gangsterese on his part, i.e. saying one thing but meaning another…Rabbinical sleight-of-hand and a spell of sorts meant to hypnotize the collective Gentile mind and prevent it from understanding what kind of devastating Judaic black magic he and his fellow wizards have cooked up in their caldron of Zionist intrigue.
His use of the term ‘militant’–meant to materialize in the Gentile mind imagery of ISIS, ISIL, Al Qaeda, etc–in actuality is an all-encompassing term meaning any and all followers of Islam. To Netanyahu & co, the ‘militant’ Muslim is the Palestinian boy who throws rocks at IDF terrorists who just shot his mother and baby sister in cold blood…It is the young Iraqi woman who–despite seeing her country obliterated after 20 years of Israeli-engineered war, nevertheless–insists upon maintaining her chastity and wearing her hijab…It is nations such as Iran, Syria, Libya (before its destruction) and others who insist upon remaining sovereign, stable countries, as opposed to those such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia et al who have surrendered their necks over to the vampire and in the process have become mere handpuppets to global Zionist designs.
In short, to Netanyahu (and to those who share his vision of the future) ‘militant’ Islam is any organized barrier–spiritual, political, economic, social or moral–to the same deadly Z-bola contagion that has decimated the nations of the ‘Christian’ West. Just as all social order within the once-vibrant Christian civilizations has been transformed into an extended real-life/real-time/real-deal re-enactment of The Walking Dead as a direct result of the town well being poisoned with the toxic, fecal-laden moral sludge flowing out of the synagogue, so too is this the only form of Islam that Netanyahu & co find ‘acceptable’. As carriers of a deadly spiritual virus that cannot exist in a sterile, anti-biotic environment, Netanyahu & co understand that Judaism and Islam occupying the same space on this late, great planet earth is simply not possible. Whereas Christianity–given its fatal attachment to the same Torah that serves as the beating heart and lifeblood of the entire Judaic structure–provides organized Zionist interests a ‘back door’ through which hackers may surreptitiously enter and hijack the religion based upon the teachings and personhood of Jesus Christ for their own criminal purposes, Islam however contains no such liabilities. In Islam, there is no depiction and celebration of founding fathers such as Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Joshua, et al being thieves, liars, murderers, usurers, war criminals, etc, in the same manner by which they are represented in Judeo-Christianity and which forms the basis upon which the entire Zionist narrative rests.
Therefore, given that no such depictions exist within Islam that can be used in penetrating, subjugating, degenerating, mutating, debaucherizing and bastardizing it so as to bring it ‘into the fold’ as a cooperative family member alongside Judeo-Christianity, the only way it can be dealt with is through war.
The devoted followers of Judaism–understanding that it is an all-or-nothing paradigm that has no place in its lexicon for ideas such as ‘live and let live’–understand therefore that Islam cannot be permitted to continue as a pure and incorrupt ideology, but must instead either be made sick and weak through a century of war so as to mitigate its influence in world affairs or else be eradicated from the planet in its entirety.
And this, the Apocalyptic, far-reaching implications of Netanyahu’s 100 year war against ‘militant’ Islam, is the devil in the details that few–especially in the West–seem to grasp. The peoples of the once-Christian West, basking in their unrivaled power–economic, political, military, etc–fail to see that–contrary to what their bought-and-paid-for religious leaders tell them–it is not ‘God’ who has blessed their civilization with such largesse, but rather the most dangerous crime family ever to exist in human history. A century ago, just prior to this, the ‘Jewish Century’ (as described by writer Yuri Slezkine) the time period scheduled to serve as the 100 year gladiatorial game between Christianity and Islam, organized Zionist interests began the process of seizing control of the various power centers of the West, after which time steroids cooked up within the temples, lodges, and synagogues were injected into the bloodstream of Western Civilization so as to create this present monster-in-human-form that had but one purpose–to prowl about the world and remake it into something more to the liking of Judaism’s eternal aims–soaked in sacrificial blood, scorched with sacrificial fire and teaming with every type of sacrificial human suffering imaginable.
Equally tragic is the fact that the West–in acting as the dutiful, loyal un-hired hand for the synagogue in rampaging through the Islamic world and eradicating the one remaining block of resistance to the same system of institutionalized evil which prophets of old went mad foretelling, at the same time what these worshipers of the beast fail to understand is that this 100-year campaign against Islam actually has 2 intended victims, the 2nd one being Christianity itself. By setting the 2 peoples–who collectively make up nearly half the world’s population–at each others’ throats, what organized Jewish interests hope to achieve is the killing of two birds with one stone. 100 years of ceaseless, bankrupting war can only result in the complete economic and political meltdown of the aggressor civilization that can then only result in its own ruination. As a civilization ostensibly built around the teachings and personhood of Jesus Christ, it will cease to exist as such, leaving only Judaism as the dominant and domineering influence in world affairs, and as such, the synagogue and its ruling class, the Sanhedrin, will have finally achieved what did not materialize 2,000 years ago with a mafia-hit against a Galilean carpenter that backfired.
To many, a scenario as Apocalyptic as this, brought into being by a mere string of words requiring no more than 5 seconds in speaking and coming out of the mouth of a mere man seems implausible. Accustomed to associating big things only with big beginnings, many are–to their own detriment–incapable of joining together images such as raging infernos and tiny sparks.
Such skeptics would do well however to remind themselves that similar conflagrations throughout history–before war became the instant, on-demand product that it is now–began in similar ways, including one that destroyed the lives of tens of millions of people that began with one bullet fired by an assassin named Gavrilo Princep in 1914.
Indeed, in many dramatic and traumatic events throughout history, it is the details–including (or especially) those coming out of the mouths of nightmarish creatures such as Netanyahu–that often matter, the small things that seem to escape the notice of the average ear and the average mind, but which in essence are the corners, closets, and crevices that serve as hiding places for the devil.
#1 by MJ on 10/23/2014 - 7:34 pm
Well written breath of fresh air, Mark. Tired of the upside down topsy turvy world view that spans the waves of MSM and poodle governments.
The Israelification (and Nutanyahoo-ization) of the world by the mad hatter’s narratives is thick with advancements in false flags and twisted narratives.
The Quranic worldview as you have correctly highlighted does serve as an escape for Muslims from this counterfeit reality.
Unfortunately, the enemy has actually succeeded in obliterating any thoughts, in Modern Western society, of folks striving towards goals such as leading pure, moral or righteous lives.
Yet they have overpowered us through these failings.
Our leadership is corrupt so it has been bought.
Necessary to eschew; steer clear from their false reality,
This war is primarily spiritual and spans this life and will be dealt with in this one as well as the next.
They will not be successful, if we change our condition. God willing
#2 by bigcree1 on 10/23/2014 - 8:04 pm
A most prescient as well as nuanced Article! The personification of evil, one Benyamin Netanyahu nee Natan/ Milikiewsky. A most cold, calculated venomous creature who feeds on mass suffering, misery, destruction and of course; killing. War is the harvest of such beings. Indeed he looks human and talks like one. But that is a ruse. Underneath the cloak dwells a most dark minion from the abyss, bent on orchestrating this little blue planet in the SOLar System of our Galaxy into a war of such apocolyptic proportions it’s practically indescribable. Yet, he can and must be stopped. This ‘Prophecy’ was echoed by one Albert Pike, Confederate Civil War General and self professed ‘Luciferian’. A war which would place “Christian against Islam in a battle to exhaustion. Then the rise of the our World Order”. Paraphrasing his so called ‘prophetic words’; of which was a Script. A long term plan, just as outlined in Mark Glenn’s fantastic Article here. ‘They’ always plan well ahead of the curve. At least a century or MORE! So it pays to attune one’s senses to this vile ‘Plan’ as top be better prepared to do battle against it and its servants. Thanks Mark G for your words of wisdom and intuitive sharpness. As Tsun Zu (The Art of War) said “To defeat one’s enemy one must study and learn the ways of that enemy and know one’s self”. This surely applies to our current situation.
#3 by organizedcrimedotgov on 10/23/2014 - 8:09 pm
Islam has been corrupted too but just not to the same degree as Christianity. They tried tirelessly to defile the Quran but to this day (until the day of judgement) it is as pristine as when Gabriel delivered it to Muhammad.
I liken Islam to a wet log (forgive the crude analogy)… it will burn eventually but will take much more effort. They have done a great deal of damage over the last 1400 years to Islam. The schism between Shia and Sunni is the doing of the malevolent SOS. They’ve introduced many false hadiths, in order to misguide and corrupt people. Since they couldn’t touch the Quran, they had to find other angles of attack.
In Islam, we have our own cyrus schofield. The SOB named Bukhari. And similar to Christianity, most Muslims don’t know anything about the real him. He lived a few centuries after the death of the Prophet. Interestingly, he hailed from approximately the same region as khazaria. Supposedly, he came to compile a collection of hadiths… taking 3rd hand accounts from unreliable sources. But just like schofield, he made sure to invent anything that his patrons wanted also.
Many Muslims unknowingly equate his degenerate work with the Holy Quran. Having read some of his writings, anyone with a grammar school education can see what utter garbage it is. It is NOTHING like the Quran and is filled with nonsense and a lot of BS. The problem is the same with Christians… they use their hearts and not their minds to navigate this treacherous world.
What I’ve written will INVARIABLY upset the aforementioned Muslims… but ask yourselves, is it True? You have sworn a duty to the truth, to obey it and to seek it. Don’t be lax and don’t let your emotions cloud your judgement.
Unfortunately, this kind of information is not yet mainstream and it is difficult to run into readily.
Here’s just one morsel to begin your journey :
#4 by Kurt on 10/23/2014 - 9:40 pm
NO,no,no, this is a 3,500 year WAR against ALL NON-Jews.
Imagine that you go into a coma today, and awake in the year 4014. The first headline you read is:
——– Persecuted, Peaceloving, NAZIS battle for their “God/Thor Given Homeland of Europe”. ——–
You then read how their “Holy book, (Mien Kampf)” GAVE them the land and anyone who objects is an antiARYAN bigot.
That is EXACTLY what is happening in PALESTINE.
The PALESTINIANS are the descendants of HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS. HOLOCAUST by ISRAEL.
The Canaanites/Amorites/Philistines/Midianites/PALESTINIANS were in PALESTINE long before Israel was even thought of. The PALESTINIAN’s ancestors were there when ABRAHAM passed through from Babylon/Ur …… How else could Moses/Israel BRAG about exterminating/”SHOAHing” them !?!?!?!
Israel’s “claim” to Palestine is based entirely on War Crimes and GENOCIDE.
These passages are the foundation of Israel’s self written “deed” to the land of Palestine.
If they are not ALL true, then the entire “claim” to Palestine, in the book THEY WROTE, IS NOT TRUE.
Deuteronomy 3:18 and I commanded you at that time, saying, The Lord your God hath given you this land to possess it: ye shall pass over armed before your brethren the children of Israel, all that are meet for the war.
Deuteronomy 7:16, 20:16 “And thou shalt consume all the peoples which the Lord thy God shall deliver unto thee; thine eye shall not pity them…thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth.”
Deuteronomy 15:6 “For the LORD thy God blesseth thee, as he promised thee: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, but thou shalt not borrow; and thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee.”
KILL THE SICK and CRIPPLED
Numbers c.5 v.2-4
KILL HOMOSEXUALS
Leviticus c.20 v.13 well, really the whole chapter
KILL ALL DISSIDENTS:
Exodus c.32 v.27
Numbers c.11 v.1-2
Numbers c.16 all
Numbers c.21 v.5-6
Numbers v.26 v.10
KILL anyone who engages in “DIVERSITY” or “INTEGRATION”
Numbers v25 v.4-8
Deuteronomy c.14 v.2
DEHUMANIZE and then EXTERMINATE ALL NON-MEMBERS:
Numbers c.21 v.03 Canaanites
Numbers c.21 v.24 Amorites
Numbers c.21 v.33-35 Bashan
Numbers c.31 all Midianites
Numbers c.32 v. more Amorites
Deuteronomy c.2 v.34 People of Heshbon
Deuteronomy c.3 v.6 really the whole chapter. threescore cities
Joshua c.12 A list of victims of Israeli GENOCIDE
Where are THEIR “holocaust” Memorials!
OCCUPY YOUR VICTIM’S DWELLINGS/LAND
Numbers c.21 v.25
Numbers c.32 v.39
Numbers c.33 v.53
(just to name a FEW)
GENOCIDE CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Numbers c.33 v.31-34
Deuteronomy c.7 v.2
Deuteronomy c.12 v.28-30
Deuteronomy c.20 v.11-16
TERRORISM CODIFIED IN THEIR RELIGION
Deuteronomy c.2 v.2
Deuteronomy c.7 v.1
Jews SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GOD”
Nazis SELF-anointed “The CHOSEN People of GENETICS”.
TODAY Israel states that it is creating “A PURE Jewish State”
YESTERDAY the Nazis were creating “A PURE German State”
And they utterly destroyed all that was in the city, both man and woman, young and old, and ox, and sheep, and ass, with the edge of the sword . . . (Joshua 6:21)
For modern day reinforcement of these “rules” research/google “the KINGS TORAH”
The word should be JEWnocide not genocide …… because the JEWS invented it
#5 by Franz Seiler on 10/23/2014 - 9:58 pm
Quote ‘one bullet fired by an assassin named Gavrilo Princep in 1913.’ End of Quote
This, and what followed this Event of 28th of June 1914 according to the then notions of politics, and the aggressive handling of policies by the West, Nato, and EU since the end of the USSR shows that we will either live ‘peacefully’, or kind of ‘live’ not at all — at least what we call ‘living’ presently…….
Best regards
#6 by MJ on 10/23/2014 - 10:01 pm
Organizedcrimedotgov how apt your name is….thankfully you will be dismissed by most Muslims….
#7 by bigcree1 on 10/23/2014 - 10:44 pm
Kurt you are correct in much of your words, however I suggest you go here http://www.justice4germans.com
See how the term ‘Nazis’ was a jewish construct. Read about how the many operatives in the Zionist Camp beginning with their Playwrights, Directors, Stage Actors etc such as Friedrich Hollaender used this term ‘Nazi’ to demonize and anger the German people and their leader Adolf Hitler who did NOT want war with Great Britain, the U.S. nor was he promoting the ‘Aryans as a pure white race’. All of that was jeiw lies! Including the Hollow Cause. LIES and damn LIES!
#8 by trevorlabonte on 10/23/2014 - 11:06 pm
a masterpiece! Congratulations on being a genius. The only think that could improve it is if Patrick Willis decides to narrate it. I sent it to him. 🙂
#9 by bigcree1 on 10/23/2014 - 11:15 pm
“The jews of the United States brought the U.S. into the first World War, and if you toe our line on Palestine and the jew army over there, we can persuade the jews of the U.S. to drag them into it again this time”
(Chaim Weitzmann in a letter to Winston Churchill PM Great Britain)
#10 by macadah on 10/23/2014 - 11:27 pm
BDS! BDS! BDS! BDS! BDS! BDS!
#11 by Bill Burroughs on 10/23/2014 - 11:30 pm
Before I address the incorrect notion that there has been a “Jewish war against Humanity” (i.e., “Gentiles”) for 6,000 years or even 3,500 years, I would just like to say to my brother Mark Glenn, that your depiction of the Satanic Netan-yahu and his psychopathic, global Talmudic agenda requires no further descriptions in the English language. Your description is 110% complete and a work of inspired genius. The spirit of God was most definitely upon you, and we thank you with all our hearts. May God save us all from these denizens of the Inferno, and may God protect and bless you and your family.
The very first historical mention of an insignificant nomadic tribal people known as Yisrael residing in southern Canaan is found on the war stela of Rameses II’s son, Pharaoh Mer-en-ptah, dated to 1208 BCE (3,222 years ago). There was no Israelite monarchy, or control over Canaan until c. 900 BCE, three centuries AFTER they were decimated in battle by the forces of Mer-en-ptah and recorded on a stela as “their seed is no more.” The texts of the Hebrew Bible did not begin composition until the 7th century BCE, and the concept of strict Yahwistic monotheism and the ethno-religious identity of being a “Jew” did not evolve until the 6th century BCE during the Babylonian Exile period. Thus the group-identity of being a monotheistic Jew charged by Yahweh with the destruction of all nations only goes back to about 550 BCE, not 4,000 BCE, a time when there were no Jews, no Yahweh, and most definitely, no monotheism.
For the majority of people, their conceptual understanding of the unimportant, self-aggrandized history of the Jews in the ancient vassal kingdoms of Israel and Judah (c. 900-587 BCE) comes from reading the Hebrew Bible, devoid of any historical context outside of the biblical narrative itself. However, when one looks at the biblically contemporaneous documents of Egypt and Mesopotamia (Assyria and Babylonia), a much different history emerges.
The modern Jew still plays the eternal victim card by whining about how his/her “people” were enslaved by the Egyptians and the Babylonians, yet like all Jewish narratives, upon closer investigation one finds that they are completely false or highly exaggerated. With regard to the biblical exodus, this story is based upon the history of the Canaanite take-over of northern Egypt during which the Canaanites controlled all the prime agricultural lands of the country and subjected the Egyptian people to financial slavery by taxing them on the usage of their own river, the Nile (according to the text of the twin stelae of the 16th century BCE Theban king Kamose). After a little over a century (c. 1650-1528 BCE) of this manner of exploitation and control, the Canaanites were militarily driven out of Egypt en masse. The pharaoh Ahmose and his national army of Egyptian patriots, after laying siege to their capital city of Avaris in the Egyptian Delta, mercifully allowed all the Canaanites (“Jews” did not exist at this time in history) to walk out of Egypt and back into Canaan. Thus, this actual historical event did not involve a massive slave escape via miraculous events, as the Bible reports, but rather the mass military expulsion of a population of exploitative colonialists. Perhaps the twisted biblical exodus story, written in the late 7th or early 6th centuries BCE, held an element of revenge for this military expulsion.
Regarding the Jewish Babylonian exile and the end of the rebellious kingdom of Judah, the general biblical narrative gives us the impression that ALL the Judahites were deported into “captivity” in Babylonia, yet even Jeremiah 52:30 admits that the number of Judahites (“Jews”) exiled to Babylonia during three deportations (597, 587, and 582 BCE) came to a total of only 4,600 people, a mere fraction of the population. When a vassal king (such as the king of Israel or the king of Judah) would betray his imperial Assyrian or Babylonian lord and dishonor his signed vassal contract, it was common practice among the kings of Assyria and subsequently the kings of Babylonia to deport into Mesopotamian exile the rebellious king, his courtiers, his priests, his military officers, and a small number of skilled workers, such as blacksmiths, builders, and craftsmen. The great mass of common Judahites, farmers and such, were left in place, as they had nothing to do with the rebellion and sedition of the king and the elites of the kingdom. From cuneiform documents discovered in Babylonian cities such as Nippur (cf. the tablets from the mercantile House of Murashu), we now know that the Judahite exiles, who were only one group among many Near Eastern ethnic groups exiled by the Babylonian kings, lived comfortably and were not brutally enslaved like Africans in the cotton fields of southern America, but actually prospered in Mesopotamia. The three generations of business records kept by the Murashu family of Nippur tell of real estate transactions, businesses developed, and wealth accumulated by Jewish exiles living in the area of Nippur in southern Mesopotamia (Iraq). They were allowed to practice their religion, run their own community governments, and the former priests of the Yahweh temple in Jerusalem all received comfortable scribal jobs at the king’s palace in Babylon, the greatest cosmopolitan city of the ancient Near East. When Cyrus the Great of Persia conquered the Babylonian empire in 539 BCE, ushering in the Persian Period, most of the Jewish exiles stayed in Babylonia because they had established a comfortable and prosperous life there. They were NOT “weeping by the rivers of Babylon” and yearning for their homeland, but doing what they usually do – making money and gaining positions of control inside the imperial Babylonian, and then Persian administrations (alluded to in the 100% fictional narrative called the “Book of Esther,” written during the Hellenistic period). This is the real history, folks. The Bible is simply an imaginative victimization narrative loosely based upon small segments of actual history twisted by the biblical authors’ theological agenda. And again, in the realm of real history, the “Gentiles,” i.e. the power structures of Assyria and Babylonia, bent over backwards to accommodate these people, only to find out later that the Hebrew writers were demonizing them and transforming them into brutal slave masters standing over the poor Hebrews and whipping them with bull whips, just as they demonized the Egyptians who NEVER historically enslaved these little liars for one Goddamned minute. The Bible is not history, only a collection of falsehoods, historical exaggerations, and plagiarized pagan mythology. They not only steal land, they steal other people’s cultures, stories, and traditions, and then call them their own. They create nothing and steal/destroy everything they touch (cf. the country of Palestine). May God protect us all from these denizens of Hell.
#12 by Eye Spy on 10/24/2014 - 7:25 am
NUTTY YAHOO
#13 by Eye Spy on 10/24/2014 - 8:19 am
Bill Burroughs on October 23, 2014 – 11:30 pm, An EXCELLENT walk through the past. It is amazing to find people interested in the truth wherever it may lead which is one of the unifying factors of the people who are being used by an higher power of illumination, the Father.
Studies point to a great apostasy within the Judaic tribes. This apostasy bore fruit during the time when the Khazar Askenzim got hold of the oracles and bore more seed from a a fruit called the Babylonian Talmud. Those who became Hellenistic were those that believed in a form of cosmopolitanism at the expense of the one law that ensured their identity. The other group escaped the Roman and European onslaught by escaping back through Egypt at Africa’s eastern gate heading and mingling quite easily with their wider African first cousins. The elites installed by Rome of the northern Kingdom of Israel were allowed to settle where they naturally headed for through Spain, to join their small counterparts in Italy and Greece. the plebs best bet was to return back to where they originally came from, the Garden Of Eden er I mean Africa. Many though remained in Iraq, Iran, with their wealthy compatriots or quietly roamed back to Palestine.
There was a genocide of the Hebrews but that was as the result of traitors within the tribe who directed the hands of Rome to hijack the Laws of the God Man, a horrifying process that is still in operation today. Its called Operation Mow the Lawn. Don’t look to Canaan. look to Ebola. Canaan is a gift from the Garden of Eden. It is there that the killers pf Humanity are to be gathered, it is the spiritual home of the exodus of man from the Garden.
#14 by jm on 10/24/2014 - 1:00 pm
But i do not dismiss organized.crimedotgovt. I take him very seriously. Unfortunately cannot find your e-mail addr. Pls contact MG. Would like to contact you.
#15 by paschnn on 10/24/2014 - 2:12 pm
“May God protect us all from these denizens of Hell.” Amen. May that SAME God protect us from the Neo-Judas Class of “Prostititions” who, like the snakes they are, slither before their masters @ AIPAC et al doing their bidding for thirty pieces of silver.
#16 by MJ on 10/24/2014 - 5:01 pm
Deat jm,
You are entitled to your opinion of course But bare in mind the ugliness of his proposal.
Divide and conquer, and reverse takfir with warped lies.
as well as insulting a classical scholar who is dead …..wow! Such manners.
His ideas would be repudiated by the majority who have noticed that the enemy cannot get to the Qur’an so they attack the science of hadith/Prophet’s sayings/actions and its authentication.
Mainly because they want to practice their weak or made up hadith and rituals. Many ‘religious rituals that have no basis in the acts of worship that the Prophet practiced and that have begun after his death. Peace be upon Him.
MORE importantly it attacks the essence of unity of Muslims and the acceptance of differences that many of us are trying to achieve.
In addition, his discussion is placed in the wrong website
It is counter productive to the unity we are trying to achieve.
Infighting is a tool of the enemy.
#17 by Stophypocrisy on 10/24/2014 - 6:21 pm
All wars are now and have always been between jew and Gentile by proxy.
#18 by rehmat1 on 10/25/2014 - 1:00 am
“Real Netanyahu, please stand up,” professor Neve Gordon, Israel.
http://www.wrmea.org/1996-october/spook-terrorist-or-criminal-america-s-mysterious-files-on-netanyahu.html
#19 by Mark Propheter on 10/25/2014 - 4:06 pm
Wow! Nothing short of a master piece! I wish I could say more. But right now I am speechless!
Again! Nothing short of a master piece! A astounding appraisal of the situation the world finds itself in right now!
Thank You Mark for writing this.
#20 by organizedcrimedotgov on 10/25/2014 - 6:19 pm
So a Christian should revere Cyrus Schofield? Consider him an infallible Christian Scholar? The putrid judeo-satanic filth gushing from his mouth should be put on the same level as the teachings of Jesus?
You are thinking with your heart not with your mind. I know for a fact you didn’t watch the video. The absolute and utter nonsense that is Bukhari, is an INSULT to the Prophet and all Muslims. That is merely a small sampling of the garbage that the judeo-satanic tribe has injected into Islam (let alone Christianity).
Seeking and upholding the TRUTH is the very pinnacle of UNITY! If we don’t strive for the truth, we might as well pack it up and go home.
Just because your fathers and forefathers’ traditions of putting Bukhari on a pedestal, does not excuse your un-Islamic attitude of willful ignorance. How many times is it stated in the Quran (never mind it is impeccable logic) that a believer can NOT use tradition as a reason for continuing to do that which is wrong? That’s what the jews did. Claiming that whatever they were doing, was because their forefathers did it before. Same with Arabs burying their infant daughters, because it was a practice of tradition. God and His Prophets have condemned such warped logic. It is a sin to merely follow in the footsteps of those before you; God has given us the faculty of reason and to not avail ourselves of it, is the mother of all sin, from which all harm flows.
Look at just the first example in the video :
That is a very serious charge, no? Any honest person encountering such a incident must investigate further.
Any Muslim would be absolutely horrified to read such a thing… and this only one example in a very large book.
Any thinking person who would accept this and all the other lies, slanders, and falsehoods could hardly call themselves an intelligent person, let alone a believer.
We should have thrown out all of this a millennium ago… our extreme neglect has and will continue to cost us dearly.
TRUTH IS THE ULTIMATE UNIFIER!
#21 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:08 am
…………….
WOW…. JUST….. WOW
……………..
ed note–those are my exact sentiments whenever I read your work as well Nahida.
Salaam
mg
#22 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:15 am
The bomb is ticking, and the hour of “crowning their king” in the synagogue of Satan is fast approaching
It is a race now between those who “plot evil on their beds, and those who are trying to stop the extermination of millions and awaken the sleeping masses
http://nahidaexiledpalestinian.wordpress.com/2014/07/26/woe-unto-thee-ye-israel/
#23 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:37 am
#24 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:39 am
How “democratic” and how “civilized”, they vote even for robbery !
Then comes the sleazy ones and call this robbery in broad daylight, “sharing”, then accuse the robbed ones of being “hateful antisemites” and blame them for being greedy and unwilling to share !
Maybe they would also like to vote on taking over USA, UK, Russia and China, perhaps even the entire globe, why not?
After all, what matters is their “Jewish vote” and “Jewish democracy”, isn’t it !?
https://www.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.middleeastmonitor.com%2Fnews%2Fmiddle-east%2F14775-israel-to-vote-on-partitioning-al-aqsa-mosque-between-muslims-and-jews&h=TAQH_dZVq
#25 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:40 am
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/build-the-third-temple–3
#26 by Nahida Exiled Palestinian on 10/26/2014 - 9:40 am
“The Midrash tells us that Israel will miraculously expand and will be the size of the entire globe!”
http://beta.moshiach.com/index.php/component/zoo/item/what-will-be-the-borders-of-israel-after-the-messiah-comes?Itemid=131
#27 by MJ on 10/27/2014 - 2:22 am
There are no infallible scholars in Sunni ISLAM, we believe that only God is INFALLIBLE not human beings and that even the Prophets were corrected, peace be upon them. Any mistakes the scholars make do not need to be followed and that they can be corrected, after all their works are not the Quran.
BUKHARI has painstakingly compiled the authentic hadiths and subsequent generations have added to this collection. They have devised a system whereby we can actually understand which deeds and sayings are authentic and which are not and we are thankful for that.
Anyone who attacks that system which I have personally studied and am proud off is highly suspect.
No stupid 5 minute derogatory video can bring down such scholarship.
I ask anyone Muslim and non Muslim who has an ounce of sincerity in their heart to check the topics and volumes for themselves.
We have nothing to hide and we are blessed for such scholarship.
http://sahih-bukhari.com/
As for truth being a unifier if you followed that maxim you would be found among your minute minority and would not be participating in websites such as this with good folks who entertain a diversity of beliefs. For political purposes we have all unified with our brethren in humanity to have fruitful not derogatory discussions about what we are up against.
#28 by Taranis on 11/09/2014 - 10:58 pm
They follow the Talmud more than the Torah, which forbids the Talmud actually https://deuteronomy4verse2.wordpress.com/2014/08/02/talmud-hadith/
#29 by Bob Tucker on 04/14/2016 - 2:14 pm
As Bollyn said, Netanyahu’s Jonathan Conference (1979) was the rollout of Pike’s WWIII, Zion vs. Islam drawing in all the nations to their exhaustion and collapse, preparatory to the temple being rebuilt on the ruins of Al Aqsa and Christian civilization. Pike is misquoted in the comments here. He did not say the primary struggle was Christendom vs Islam, he said Zion vs. Islam. Organized Christianity was taken over decades ago to support the project of Zion the end times. Only true Christianity remains in the people, under constant attack and devaluation.
This Zion the final stage of malignant judaism is the long term project discussed in the following video link. Netanyahu named the Jonathan conference after his brother and collaborated with his father. Netanyahu according to Bollyn was present in NYC for 9/11 and London on 7/7. Bollyn describes him as architectural level plus supervisory, Zion’s hands on controller, in the crime of the century. Without 9/11 there could not be Zion vs. islam drawing in the Christian nations. Without engineered immigration by muslims there could be not recruitment in the islamophobia necessary to cover for the final expulsion of Palestinians from their land or the bombing of Iran. Netanyahu commands the US Congress who must jump out of their seats for him. Here he is discussing strategy for the antichrist with one of judaism’s high priests of the apocalypse-
For people hoping to weather the fallout from this end times project, it will involve a financial slaughterhouse in their banking systems and complete loss of freedom. Who knows if the endgame is not being discussed right now in those secret ‘expedited’ talks between Obammy, Biden and Mr. Bank of Israel at the Fed.