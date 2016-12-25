Iran’s Supreme Leader Kahmenei– ‘To obey Jesus Christ, one needs to support truth, abhor powers that are against truth’

Continue reading
This entry was posted on 12/25/2016, 8:57 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 12/25/2016, 8:57 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Brad Golding on 12/25/2016 - 2:38 pm
I never knew about this site, nor the statement by Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Can you imagine what Christianity and Islam could achieve together? The possibilities are endless and profound as has been demonstrated in Syria!
This page blew me away!!! Thank you TUT for posting this amazing site!
#2 by 5 dancing shlomos on 12/26/2016 - 1:01 pm
jesus
truth, justice, equality
not judaized west
go east
young man
go east