Iran’s Supreme Leader Kahmenei– ‘To obey Jesus Christ, one needs to support truth, abhor powers that are against truth’


cross-and-crescent

  1. #1 by Brad Golding on 12/25/2016 - 2:38 pm

    I never knew about this site, nor the statement by Sayyed Ali Khamenei. Can you imagine what Christianity and Islam could achieve together? The possibilities are endless and profound as has been demonstrated in Syria!
    This page blew me away!!! Thank you TUT for posting this amazing site!

  2. #2 by 5 dancing shlomos on 12/26/2016 - 1:01 pm

    jesus
    truth, justice, equality
    not judaized west
    go east
    young man
    go east

