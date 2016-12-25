«
WATCH – Muslim choir girls sing Christmas carols in touching video from Beirut


  1. #1 by CK on 12/25/2016 - 10:10 pm

    Such beautiful voices. I love to see Christian and Muslim interaction. That’s the way it should be. You won’t see Jews singing in a Christian church anytime soon.

  2. #2 by TonyFromIN on 12/26/2016 - 6:05 am

    I dont understand. Why are all of the girls wearing those head-scarf things like The Virgin Mary or Theotokos ????

    https://tse2.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.M65a40d3d84e0a93ffd2b5c9b037a3e06o0&pid=15.1&P=0&w=300&h=300

