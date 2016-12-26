Christmas in Aleppo

This video shows a Christmas “miracle”. Please enjoy the feeling of peace that cannot be extinguished. The beautiful children will make you weep. Thank you to Russia and Al Assad for bringing this miracle of sorts about… Long live Syria! Thank you, dear Lord, for this happiness ~ please do not let it be fleeting.
American JMSM describes the worst Syrian Christmas in decades…. Telling us that Assad is busy slaughtering his people at this very moment. Meanwhile, Twitter tells a verrrrrry different story. So many personal short videos and photos paint a people celebrating the greatest gift of all. The story of the Christmas Mass at St. Elias Cathedral is beyond touching.
I entered #Aleppo into Google and the Twitter results brought up an absolutely AMAZING array of articles and links. This truly is a beautiful thing you will NOT see celebrated by Western JMSM. Don’t want to confuse the Fake Media stories with the TRUTH.
#1 by mick on 12/26/2016 - 9:28 am
According to the pathetic British Ambassidor to the UN, this was “The darkest day in Syria’s history”. What a wanker and what a farce. ‘Perfidious Albion’ mayhap !.
#2 by mick on 12/26/2016 - 9:34 am
Correction: ‘Ambassador’ NOT Ambassidor’. Me bad !.
#3 by Darwin26 on 12/26/2016 - 1:00 pm
Eva Karene Bartlett shared Vanessa Beeley’s FB post. Eva Bartlett has been on the front lines and all over Syria during this colossal debacle wrought by the US State Dept and Tel-Aviv. Plz ck out Eva and Vanessa on FB. you won’t be sorry.
Thank you, Vanessa Beeley, horrific truth from on the ground in Aleppo in total contrast to the lies of Channel 4, al Jazeera, HRW, Democracy Now, BBC, Bilal the clown, and so many other mouthpieces for war propaganda. I heard similar testimonies from two families I interviewed in November and from Syrians with loved ones in then-occupied areas of the city.
Vanessa diligently corroborates what many of us knew, reporting daily with more detailed accounts from people who lived through the worst of life under terrorist rule. Thank you again, Vanessa. Please follow her writings/posts.
“Jibreen Registration Centre. East #Aleppo. No #WhiteHelmets
More testimonies of the Nusra Front-led brutality and starvation of civilians in occupied East Aleppo. Where are the corporate media? Why are they not coming to hear the truth from the civilians they fraudulently claim to care about. Faux compassion merchants, using the suffering of these people to further UK/US EU Gulf State and Israeli regime interventionist foreign policy in Syria.
This young boy [in the photo] in a wheelchair, had lost his foot in “terrorist shelling”. He only received treatment when he arrived in Jibreen. Yet he still described the muddy wasteland of Jibreen as “heaven” compared to life under Nusra Front rule in East Aleppo.
Some other common testimonies:
From children – “we did not go to school. We were only taught in the Mosques by the Sheikhs. The terrorists used our schools as their centres and Sharia court rooms. They starved us and they were bad towards us”
“The terrorist shot at us when we tried to escape.”
Adults:
“they starved us, there were no professional doctors. There was a civil defence but only for the terrorists, they did not help the civilians”
“There were many nationalities among the terrorists. Egyptian, Sudanese, Afghani, foreigners. Not many were Syrian or from our district”.
“women were abused and beaten by the terrorists”
“If we had shrapnel wounds they did not treat us, often they amputated limbs instead of treating us, so we did not go to them”
“There were no professional doctors. They did not have any proper medical equipment. They kept all medicines for the terrorists and not for the civilians”
Feeling sickened by the sheer level of deceit and criminal lying by the corporate media.
PS for all those who will complain about the use of the term “terrorists” we confirmed with all we spoke with, what they meant by the term they used and if they considered the Nusra Front-led militant factions to be terrorists. They all said “yes they are all terrorists”.
So, stuff western political correctness and Alex Thomson’s abuse claims against me. These are Syrian voices, they deserve to be heard above the white noise of western corporate media treachery of humanity.”
Celebration, no matter the time of year of coincidence of other celebrations, this has been a rough battle and i can only hope we share this Celebration when Israhell is dismantled and vaporized ~ Viva Russia, Viva Syria, Viva Palestine.
#4 by 5 dancing shlomos on 12/26/2016 - 2:30 pm
christmas in aleppo celebrates the birth of jesus
christmas in amurdika celebrates the removal of jesus