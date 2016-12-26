Netanyahu Warns: World May Act Again on Palestinian Conflict Before Obama Leaves Office
‘The issue is still hot and this is not the end of it,’ Netanyahu tells Likud ministers after UN Security Council censures Israel over settlements.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Likud ministers on Sunday that additional international measures on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were possible before U.S. President Barack Obama steps down on January 20.
“The issue is still hot and this is not the end of it,” Netanyahu told the ministers before the weekly cabinet meeting, referring to Friday’s UN Security Council resolution censuring the Israeli settlements.
Friday’s vote was able to pass the 15-member council because the United States broke with a long-standing approach of diplomatically shielding Israel and did not wield its veto power as it had on many times before.
The resolution’s two main clauses state that the settlements have “no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law,” and call on the nations of the world “to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.”
At the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that according to information that reached Israel, there was no doubt that the Obama administration was behind the resolution, coordinated its wording and made sure it passes. Netanyahu said this completely contradicted traditional U.S. policy against forcing conditions on Israel via the Security Council and explicit commitment from Obama in 2011 to that effect.
Netanyahu then addressed the ministers in English, telling them: “As I told John Kerry on Thursday – friends do not take friends to the Security Council.”
Also on Sunday, Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the UN Security Council member states to reprimand them over the resolution.
All the envoys will be summoned, except for the U.S. ambassador. According to an Israeli official, each ambassador will be personally reprimanded.
Meanwhile, Habayit Hayehudi leader Naftali Bennett slammed Netnayahu over the UN Security Council resolution, and called on him to roll back his support for the two-state solution.
“Israel must do some soul-searching over its conduct in the last 25 years, from adopting the Oslo Accords to the Bar-Ilan speech,” Bennett said.
“The season of mimicry is over: You’re either [part of the] national camp and against a Palestinian state, or we’re getting UN resolutions against us. There is no middle ground,” Bennett said. Reiterated his remarks from Saturday evening, Bennett said that he will push for annexation of Ma’aleh Adumim and Area C. Area C is the portion of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control. It includes all of the Israeli settlements.
#1 by Christopher Phillips on 12/26/2016 - 8:30 am
I know that Trump is an ignoramus and a hot-head. However, my one major hope from a Trump presidency was that he would see Israel for what it is: a major and devastating parasite for the American people. Now he wants to protect Israel from its own wrongdoing by supporting Israel in the United Nations. Trump is turning out to be a dream for the Jews.
ed note–no, Trump is not not turning out to be a ‘dream’ for the Jews, unless by that you mean a nightmare.
Immediately after promising that ‘things at the UN would be different’ when he took over, he immediately backtracked by saying there was nothing he could do about the recent vote and that it was basically carved in stone, and despite the noises he has made, that is exactly the way he wants it so that Netanyahu is in a prostrate position and not making demands.
What is wrong with you ‘Trump is owned by the Jews’ types that you are completely deaf to the screeching taking place around him from the Jewish quarter 24/7?
#2 by Syed Zaidi on 12/26/2016 - 9:30 am
ed, please give a link to the “carved in stone” statement by Trump.
#3 by tone on 12/26/2016 - 9:49 am
Chrostopher, IMO Trump is definitely no “ignoramus or hot head”…. whatever you mean by these ad hominem attacks. If we look at the facts such as Trump use of the slogan AMERICA FIRST, or the dozens of jewish neo-cons who have visiously attacked Trump, or the way JMSM has gone bonkers on him, you would at least have a more balanced view of things.
#4 by Christopher Phillips on 12/26/2016 - 10:13 am
I hope you are correct.
#5 by conny on 12/26/2016 - 10:16 am
does anyone know why Egypt did not let her resolution pass? They withdrew their resolution the last minute after Israel put pressure on them. whap happened? Treats from Israel or money and support?
#6 by conny on 12/26/2016 - 10:31 am
and what is the result of the resolution??? The US still keeps giving Israel loads of money. So what is the effect? http://www.maannews.com/Content.aspx?id=774598
#7 by The Equalizer on 12/26/2016 - 12:05 pm
HAHAHAHAHA “Also on Sunday, Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to summon the ambassadors of the UN Security Council member states to reprimand them over the resolution.”
“All the envoys will be summoned, except for the U.S. ambassador. According to an Israeli official, each ambassador will be personally reprimanded.” HAHAHAHAHA!
Like the other ambassadors give a rat’s behind that they are going to be “reprimanded” by this piss-ant criminal state?
HAHAHAHAHA
The arrogance and hubris of the zionists and their collaborators and sympathizers knows no bounds.
They are up a “spit” creek with no paddle and they know it. Behind closed doors I am sure they are besides themselves with paranoia at a Trump Presidency.
OPEN PLEA TO PRESIDENT TRUMP:
Pull the security clearance of every dual citizen in the Federal Government and its contractors – EVERY ONE!
Remember what convicted traitor and dual citizen Johnathan Pollard said (paraphrasing): “Never give a security clearance to a jew for he will always side will Israel first.”
#8 by Darwin26 on 12/26/2016 - 12:33 pm
I’m definitely in favor of ad hominem attacks on that PoS Trump, however, better than HRC to be sure. Trump is a lot like Nuttyahoo bombastic buffoon to the core, both on a mission.
i’ve a problem with the Human world offered as a similarity to the Animal Kingdom…as evidenced by the great photo on this article.
No more money for the United Nations ! yiiikes, like it’s gonna fold and collapse and all will come begging forgiveness from G-d’s Chosen duechbags.