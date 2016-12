Christmas In Iran

SPUTNIK – As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, you might be surprised to learn that the holiday season is also observed in Iran, a predominantly Muslim nation where Christians make up less than 1% of the country’s population. Christianity however has a long history in Iran, dating back to the early years of the faith. It has been practiced in the country longer than the state religion, Islam. According to the country’s statistics, today there are at least 600 churches for 300,000 – 370,000 Christians in Iran, most of whom are Armenians who are followers of the Oriental Orthodox branch of Christianity. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

