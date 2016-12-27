Netanyahu on UN Settlement Vote: ‘Israel Will Not Turn the Other Cheek’

Israel has evidence Obama behind UN settlements resolution, Israel’s U.S. envoy Ron Dermer tells CNN, calling it a ‘shameful chapter in U.S.-Israeli relations.’

ed note–keep in mind 2 things.

He did not pull the phrase ‘turn the other cheek’ out from merely thin air. He knows they originated with Jesus Christ and the meaning he wanted conveyed through the use of his phrase was ‘F*** Jesus Christ, F*** his teachings and F*** anyone who adheres to them.’ Zionist Christians who worship at the feet of Judea should understand the significance immediately, given as deeply steeped in the bible as they are, but sadly they can be counted on to cheer Netanyahu’s blatant, anti-Christian statement as if it were mannah from heaven.

Furthermore, all should read into this ‘turning the other cheek’ meme exactly what Nutty Netty intended, that there will be hell to pay for going against God’s chosen people, and all can rest assured that in the various councils in Tel Aviv and elsewhere, today’s Siccari are planning out the manner by which they will strike back violently at those countries who were seen as ‘collaborating’ with the Gentiles at the UN against the Jewish state.

Note as well Netanyahu’s use of the term ‘exile mentality’, referring to that almost 2,000 year time period where Jews were forced by the circumstances of the day to curtail their Judaic tendencies, hide their fangs and moderate their behavior in a civilized manner while living amongst the Gentiles, underscoring yet again that there is no such thing as ‘peaceful coexistence’ between Judaic and Gentile societies and that at the end of the day, just as the old saying goes, you can take the Jew out of the synagogue, but you can’t take the synagogue out of the Jew.

Haaretz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s tough reaction to the United Nations Security Council resolution about settlements was intended to try and prevent additional global steps on the Israeli-Palestinian issue in coming weeks.

“Israel is a country with national pride, and we don’t turn the other cheek,” Netanyahu said at a ceremony launching an aid plan for northern Israel. “This is a wise, aggressive and responsible reaction, a natural response that makes it clear to the nations of the world that what took place at the UN is unacceptable to us. This response has perpetual importance even if there will be an attempt or two to hurt us in the coming month.”

Netanyahu rejected the criticism by the media and political opposition to his reaction, saying only a tough response would change the way Israel is treated. “I suggest – enough of this exile mentality ,” Netanyahu said.

“There is no political wisdom to groveling. Our relations with other countries will not only be unharmed, over time they shall actually improve. Other countries respect strong nations that stand up for themselves, and they do not respect weak countries that grovel and bow their heads.”

Israel has evidence that U.S. President Obama’s administration is behind Friday’s Security Council resolution, Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer told CNN on Monday.

“We will present this evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels. If they want to share it with the American people they are welcome to do it,” Dermer told CNN.

According to Dermer, not only did the U.S. not stand by Israel’s side during the vote, it “was behind this ganging up on Israel at the UN.” Dermer said it was “a sad day and a shameful chapter in U.S.-Israeli relations.”

In his first public reaction to the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the Obama administration has carried out an underhanded and an anti-Israel maneuver at the UN Security Council.

The United States abstained in the UN Security Council vote, paving its way for adoption with the support of the other 14 members. An official who spoke with Haaretz said the American abstention was foreseen and that Netanyahu had also warned Israel’s inner security cabinet that it could occur.

Netanyahu called the resolution “crazy” and assured the Israeli public that it would be overcome. Israel’s relations with the United Nations, he said, would be reviewed, and as a first step, Israeli funding for UN institutions that he said were particularly hostile would be halted immediately.

“We reject the resolution from the outset,” he said, adding that it describes the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Western Wall as occupied territory. “The resolution not only doesn’t bring peace closer. It pushes it further away,” he said.

The prime minister stated that all U.S. presidents since Jimmy Carter, to whom he referred as “a very hostile president to Israel,” have promised not to dictate peace terms to Israel at the UN Security Council. Netanyahu called Friday’s UN vote a breach of that commitment.

Recalling the 1975 United Nations General Assembly resolution equating Zionism and racism, which was ultimately repealed, Netanyahu said this resolution will also be defeated.

“We are not alone,” he said, recounting that he had spoken to members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, who have pledge to fight the resolution and who Netanyahu said told him “We won’t allow anyone to harm the State of Israel.”