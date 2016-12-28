2 (additional) Israelis charged with running international organ traffic ring
Patients allegedly paid $180,000 for a kidney; illegal transplants carried out in Turkey, Bulgaria, Thailand, Philippines
Times of Israel
Charges were filed Monday in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court against two men accused of running a major international organ trafficking operation that would match Israelis in need of transplants with foreign donors for a price of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Roini Shimshilashvili and Albert Murdakhayev were charged with multiple counts of trafficking in organs, brokering organ trafficking and conspiracy, according to a court statement. A third man, identified as doctor Zachi Shapira, was charged with multiple counts of assisting in organ trafficking.
According to the indictment, Shimshilashvili and Murdakhayev were part of a similar ring in which they would escort patients to transplants. After that was broken up in 2014, they branched out on their own.
The two men allegedly found prospective donors from the former Soviet Union who matched sick Israelis. The donors would be paid to donate their kidneys to the Israelis, “who paid sums of up to $180,000 in most cases,” the court heard. It was not clear how much the donors were paid.
Shapira would check to see that the donors were medically suitable and matched the prospective recipients.
In the last two years, the ring reportedly arranged for 14 transplants in four countries; Turkey, Bulgaria, Thailand and Philippines.
After finding a donor, the patient would be escorted to meet the donor, where they would be briefed on a cover story about being relatives or friends, before they approached the hospitals where the transplant would take place.
In many countries it is illegal to take a payment for a kidney donation in order to prevent traffickers from preying on the poor.
To disguise their actions, the suspects allegedly set up a firm that claimed to provide logistical support for an Albanian company that did carry out organ transplants, the court heard, adding that patients signed fictitious contracts whereby the firm specifically stated that it did not locate donors.
The prosecution asked the court to hold the men without remand.
Several Israeli organ trafficking rings have been broken up in recent years, with operations from Brazil to Turkey. In 2014, a former soccer player for Hapoel Beersheba, Uzi Shmueli, was arrested in Cyprus on similar suspicions. Shmueli allegedly headed a crime ring that lured struggling young Israeli women, mostly from the south of the country, to Turkey and paid them NIS 20,000 (some $5,750) for a kidney.
#1 by James Benn on 12/28/2016 - 2:50 pm
Well one can hardly be surprised that Chosenists are heavily involved in organ harvesting and trafficking. After all, a dollar is a dollar. And Goyim, at the end of the day, are just so much cattle whose role in life is to serve The Juze. Why according to Israeli Sephardic leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef … “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world; only to serve the People of Israel”.
Heatwarming words pronounced during a much needed public discussion of what kind of work non-Jews are allowed to perform on Shabbat. Furthermore, according to the JTA (Jewish Telegraphic Agency) … “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat,” he said to some laughter.
However, I am surprised, indeed astonished, that Chosenists would deign to use Gentile organs in their OWN BODIES! This defies rational understanding. Because, according to Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, ‘charismatic head of a mystical/fundamentalist version of Judaism’…
“This is what needs to be said about the body: the body of a Jewish person is of a totally different quality from the body of [members] of all nations of the world … The difference in the inner quality between Jews and non-Jews is “so great that the bodies should be considered as completely different species.”
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Such are the mysterious ways of Usury.