Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Ugly Truth
After UN vote, US Jewish group says Obama administration must answer ‘serious questions’
search TUT
Blog Stats
- 16,739,706 hits
Archives
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
- April 2009
- March 2009
- February 2009
- January 2009
- December 2008
- November 2008
- October 2008
- September 2008
- August 2008
- July 2008
- June 2008
- May 2008
- April 2008
- March 2008
- February 2008
- January 2008
- December 2007
- November 2007
- October 2007
- August 2007
- June 2007
- May 2007
- April 2007
- March 2007
- February 2007
- January 2007
- December 2006
- November 2006
#1 by Joan Solms on 12/28/2016 - 9:52 am
i AM STILL REELING FROM u.s. DECISION TO ABSTAIN ON THE u.n. vote to tell Israel to stop building on Palestinian land. This will be the ONLY thing OBAMA HAS DONE THAT i AGREE WITH. WHY DID HE WAIT SO LONG THOUGH? THERE MUST BE SOMETHING POLITICAL IN THIS SUDDEN CHANGE. I LIKE IT.
JS
#2 by PJ London on 12/28/2016 - 11:09 am
“… the Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, are no longer a part of Israel,” the group said.
They have never been part of Israel!
They never will be part of an internationally recognised Israel.
It is not called the ‘Wailing wall’ for nothing.
Return to the 1947 borders and you will not be hated (quite so much).
Hey Joan, the ‘not so big’ O just wanted to embarrass Trump and create problems for him.
#3 by James Benn on 12/28/2016 - 2:48 pm
Some kinda weird switcheroo going on here. Of course O’Bumma was not acting of his own volition in ‘refusing to veto a one-sided, anti-Israel biased resolution’. He has NEVER acted of his own volition. He has been The Juze’ bum-boy from the start. So why are they setting him up for this kinda pratfall? I can only presume to give Trump a chance to grandstand ‘against’ the reviled Obongo in defence of Isreal(TM). According to the Jerusalem Post…
“US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday took to social media to rail against the Obama administration’s treatment of Israel, criticizing the White House’s foreign policy decisions and its most recent move at the United Nations.”We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” Trump wrote on Twitter hours before US Secretary of State John Kerry was scheduled to give a speech on Middle East peace.”
Luvvly innit.
And there are yet more opportunities for Trump to display his heartfelt support for The Juze and drag his populist support along with him. Again according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency… “Donald Trump said he would test would-be immigrants for anti-Semitic beliefs and that Israel would be a key ally in defeating radical Islam.”
And yet more evidence of Trump’s true colors showing through… ‘Meet the Jews in Donald Trump’s inner circle’ http://www.jta.org/2016/11/14/news-opinion/politics/meet-the-jews-in-donald-trumps-inner-circle
So it’s out with the discredited house slave and in with the ‘Great White Hope’. Originally the tag was applied to Jess Willard who in 1915 took down the first black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson, in what many regard to have been a fixed fight. Maybe we’re looking at a rerun.
Things must change in order to remain the same.
#4 by joecthetruthteller on 12/28/2016 - 5:33 pm
”We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” says Trump.
What does that tell you as where he stands on Isra-HELL?
ed note–for sure, aside from the entire Sandy Hook never happened fiasco, this last year has been the most surreal, weird, and I would say Twilight Zone-esque period I have ever experienced in all my years in this ‘business’.
On a daily–no, rephrase that, HOURLY–basis, the constant chatter is how dishonest American politicians are, how they are frauds, liars, con artists, etc, but then, when it suits the purposes of said commentator (in this case, ‘Joe C the Truthteller’) suddenly everything Trump is saying about Israel is believed 100% without any qualifications or doubts.
And the amazing thing is, ‘experts’ such as ‘Joe C’ don’t even leave any wiggle room for error on their part. At least we maintain the possibility that Trump could wind up being turned in spite of his best intentions, but when it comes to the self-anointed viziers calling themselves ‘truthers’, they are 100%, no-questions-asked correct in their prognostication that you can discount everything Trump says except when he is praising Israel, Netanyahu, and the Jewish people.
As we say here often, the internet has been a great thing in that it has allowed otherwise gifted thinkers/writers an outlet for making their thoughts read/heard by others, but has also been a disaster in affording individuals (whose thoughts and opinions should, for the betterment of intelligent, productive discourse remain locked away forever in obscurity) an outlet for making their thoughts read/heard as well.
#5 by tonytran2015 on 12/28/2016 - 7:33 pm
Barack Obama may have been TOO afraid of the LOBBYISTS. Now he has nothing to lose so he can afford to make his legacy known.
Bill Clinton had been in trouble when he required all lobbyists to register.
Jimmy Carter is still being viciously attacked when he noticed the conditions Palestinians have been subjected to.
In summary, if you don’t agree with those Lobbyists then they say that you are:
1. racist,
2. anti-“all middle east people”
3. promoting hates.