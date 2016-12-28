«
After UN vote, US Jewish group says Obama administration must answer ‘serious questions’


ed note–ahhh, the typical Judaic behavior–Demands, threats, inquisitions, etc-a characteristic that has been the source of all their woes, to say nothing of that seemingly endless chronic condition with which they have been forced to contend ever since Abraham and Sarah were kicked out of Egypt by the Pharaoh’s decree after learning that ol’ Abe had pulled a fast one on him–‘anti-Shemitism’.

But then, what are Jews scattered all over God’s green earth so worried about? What is the UN–a mere Gentile creation–in comparison to Yahweh, the god of the Hebrews, who demonstrated his unconditional, fawning love of his ‘chosen people’ by killing lots of Egyptians, making a total wreck of their country, parting the Red Sea and a bunch of other holy horseshit that has been shoved down the throats of humanity now for 3,000 years?

My advice to the Jewish people is to quit the kvetching and the theatrics, and just, well, ya know, like Christians often say, ‘let go, let god…’

Times of Israel

Days after the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN Security Council resolution to condemn Israel’s settlement policy in over 30 years, an American Jewish advocacy group has called for a congressional review of what it called a “seismic shift” in US foreign policy.

In a Wednesday statement, the American Jewish Congress (not to be confused with the American Jewish Committee) said the Obama administration needed to answer “serious questions” following its abstention from the UN Security Council vote on Resolution 2334, which demands Israel end all settlement construction and expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The US refusing to veto a one-sided, anti-Israel biased resolution… puts Israel in international legal jeopardy and takes the position that the Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, are no longer a part of Israel,” the group said.

“We urge the US Congress to investigate the actions taken by the Obama administration leading up to the vote,” the group said. “Such a seismic shift in America foreign policy in the transition period must be fully reviewed and accounted for.”

The statement further expressed concern over reports of “additional harmful resolutions at the UNSC.”

UN Security Council Resolution 2334, passed Friday, demands that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.” It passed 14-0, with the United States abstaining.

By declining to use its veto, the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

The resolution infuriated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lashed out at US President Barack Obama, accusing him and his administration of colluding with the Palestinians, and vowed not to abide by it.

Israel in response summoned ambassadors and deputy ambassadors of countries that voted for the “shameful” resolution, while Netanyahu met personally with US Ambassador Dan Shapiro.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said it was “temporarily reducing” visits and work with embassies of nations that voted for it.

As Israel reacted with fury, US Secretary of State John Kerry was preparing to offer a “comprehensive vision” of how to revive the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process in a speech due to be delivered on Wednesday.

“We haven’t given up on this and we don’t think the Israelis and Palestinians should do either,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters a day earlier.

According to a Wednesday report on Army Radio, the Jerusalem municipality called off a discussion set for later that day regarding the issuing of permits for hundreds of new homes in East Jerusalem.

The measure was pulled from the Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee’s agenda at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the report said.

Israeli settlements are built on land the Palestinians view as part of their future state and seen as illegal under international law.

Some 430,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and 200,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians envision the capital of their future state.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, has signaled far more favorable policy toward Israel and had called for the United States to veto the resolution.

  1. #1 by Joan Solms on 12/28/2016 - 9:52 am

    i AM STILL REELING FROM u.s. DECISION TO ABSTAIN ON THE u.n. vote to tell Israel to stop building on Palestinian land. This will be the ONLY thing OBAMA HAS DONE THAT i AGREE WITH. WHY DID HE WAIT SO LONG THOUGH? THERE MUST BE SOMETHING POLITICAL IN THIS SUDDEN CHANGE. I LIKE IT.
    JS

  2. #2 by PJ London on 12/28/2016 - 11:09 am

    “… the Jewish holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, are no longer a part of Israel,” the group said.
    They have never been part of Israel!
    They never will be part of an internationally recognised Israel.
    It is not called the ‘Wailing wall’ for nothing.
    Return to the 1947 borders and you will not be hated (quite so much).

    Hey Joan, the ‘not so big’ O just wanted to embarrass Trump and create problems for him.

  3. #3 by James Benn on 12/28/2016 - 2:48 pm

    Some kinda weird switcheroo going on here. Of course O’Bumma was not acting of his own volition in ‘refusing to veto a one-sided, anti-Israel biased resolution’. He has NEVER acted of his own volition. He has been The Juze’ bum-boy from the start. So why are they setting him up for this kinda pratfall? I can only presume to give Trump a chance to grandstand ‘against’ the reviled Obongo in defence of Isreal(TM). According to the Jerusalem Post…

    “US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday took to social media to rail against the Obama administration’s treatment of Israel, criticizing the White House’s foreign policy decisions and its most recent move at the United Nations.”We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” Trump wrote on Twitter hours before US Secretary of State John Kerry was scheduled to give a speech on Middle East peace.”

    Luvvly innit.

    And there are yet more opportunities for Trump to display his heartfelt support for The Juze and drag his populist support along with him. Again according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency… “Donald Trump said he would test would-be immigrants for anti-Semitic beliefs and that Israel would be a key ally in defeating radical Islam.”

    And yet more evidence of Trump’s true colors showing through… ‘Meet the Jews in Donald Trump’s inner circle’ http://www.jta.org/2016/11/14/news-opinion/politics/meet-the-jews-in-donald-trumps-inner-circle

    So it’s out with the discredited house slave and in with the ‘Great White Hope’. Originally the tag was applied to Jess Willard who in 1915 took down the first black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson, in what many regard to have been a fixed fight. Maybe we’re looking at a rerun.

    Things must change in order to remain the same.

  4. #4 by joecthetruthteller on 12/28/2016 - 5:33 pm

    ”We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” says Trump.

    What does that tell you as where he stands on Isra-HELL?

    ed note–for sure, aside from the entire Sandy Hook never happened fiasco, this last year has been the most surreal, weird, and I would say Twilight Zone-esque period I have ever experienced in all my years in this ‘business’.

    On a daily–no, rephrase that, HOURLY–basis, the constant chatter is how dishonest American politicians are, how they are frauds, liars, con artists, etc, but then, when it suits the purposes of said commentator (in this case, ‘Joe C the Truthteller’) suddenly everything Trump is saying about Israel is believed 100% without any qualifications or doubts.

    And the amazing thing is, ‘experts’ such as ‘Joe C’ don’t even leave any wiggle room for error on their part. At least we maintain the possibility that Trump could wind up being turned in spite of his best intentions, but when it comes to the self-anointed viziers calling themselves ‘truthers’, they are 100%, no-questions-asked correct in their prognostication that you can discount everything Trump says except when he is praising Israel, Netanyahu, and the Jewish people.

    As we say here often, the internet has been a great thing in that it has allowed otherwise gifted thinkers/writers an outlet for making their thoughts read/heard by others, but has also been a disaster in affording individuals (whose thoughts and opinions should, for the betterment of intelligent, productive discourse remain locked away forever in obscurity) an outlet for making their thoughts read/heard as well.

  5. #5 by tonytran2015 on 12/28/2016 - 7:33 pm

    Barack Obama may have been TOO afraid of the LOBBYISTS. Now he has nothing to lose so he can afford to make his legacy known.

    Bill Clinton had been in trouble when he required all lobbyists to register.

    Jimmy Carter is still being viciously attacked when he noticed the conditions Palestinians have been subjected to.

    In summary, if you don’t agree with those Lobbyists then they say that you are:
    1. racist,
    2. anti-“all middle east people”
    3. promoting hates.

