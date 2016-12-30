«
Forget about “The Arabs run Hollywood”: Infowars has gone full-blown Evangelical zionist


Link here

  1. #1 by June Santos on 12/30/2016 - 6:22 am

    ”chosen people” vs. ”goyim”!//gaav/gaay//cows//cattles!!!!!!!

  2. #2 by trevorlabonte on 12/30/2016 - 1:06 pm

    Alex talks a lot of silliness, but I know a very close friend of his that tells me that Alex knows the same things we talk about here on The Ugly Truth. People are right to say he’s a shill, but they are wrong when they claim that he is an avowed supporter of Israel at heart. Someone is making him say those zionist things, but he does not like it. Not trying to defend him, just providing insight.

