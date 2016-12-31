Bennett: How dare anyone call the land of Israel occupied?

Education Minister clarifies on CNN: Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria for thousands of years, and they aren’t going anywhere.
ed note–again, at the risk of beating an already dead horse, the world needs to read between the lines of what Bennett and his cohorts are saying in order to get the full picture of what the entire world is facing.
The Middle East problem is not about some small slice of land lying along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean sea known as ‘Israel’ that the world’s Jews want as their ‘homeland’. It is about a worldview–held by a mere few religious nutcases–that is at odds with reality and with the well-being/best interests of 7 billion other human beings on this planet. The Jews base their entire identity on what their religion teaches, a religion that is unlike other universalist religions and philosophies that start with flawed human nature and like a potter working with clay, mold the adherent into something better and more pleasing to the Creator. Judaism is about Jews, their well-being, their place of importance in creation and how all existence, down to the tiniest insect–would cease to have any meaning or value were it not for them functioning as the nucleus around which the entire universe orbits.
Contrary to the slick marketing themes/concepts that were used in selling this doomsday product to the world, the ‘Jewish state’ is not/was not/never will be merely a real estate deal meant to provide a poor, persecuted, victimized, and beleaguered people a place to hang their hats and rest their weary souls. It is about fulfilling the dictates of what messianic Judaism teaches concerning its program for mankind where ‘Jewish ethics’ function as the operating system for the world’s mainframe and with Jerusalem serving as the fulcrum around which all human activity rotates. It is a paradigm where the ‘god’ of the Jews rules the world with a rod of iron in creating a paradise on earth for ‘his people’ whom he has chosen to be a ‘special people above all others upon the face of the earth’ and the inferior, subservient roles that non-Jews occupy in the process of what Judaism preaches concerning ‘Tikkun Olam’, Hebrew for ‘repairing a broken world’.
Therefore, when Bennett & co speak in the kind of dialect featured in this story, especially the ‘how dare they’ portion of it, keep in mind that there is nothing ‘theatrical’ about these theatrics. He is dead serious, in the sense that he is a true believer in the science fiction of Judaism, and in particular how Zionism was/is/always will be about world conquest in bringing the entire world in alignment with the precepts of Judaism and enforced–whenever necessary and as much as possible–with a Judaic rod of iron.
Israel National News
The Obama administration abandoned Israel, “the only free democracy in the Middle East,” Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett tells CNN.
#1 by nooralhaqiqa on 12/31/2016 - 9:53 am
As always, I get more from the editorial than the usual propaganda thrown at us by those creatures.
#2 by Deadbeat on 12/31/2016 - 12:18 pm
Please put Pat Buchanan’s latest article to the top …
http://townhall.com/columnists/patbuchanan/2016/12/30/israel-first-or-america-first-n2264902