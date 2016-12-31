Bennett: How dare anyone call the land of Israel occupied?

Education Minister clarifies on CNN: Jews have lived in Judea and Samaria for thousands of years, and they aren’t going anywhere.

ed note–again, at the risk of beating an already dead horse, the world needs to read between the lines of what Bennett and his cohorts are saying in order to get the full picture of what the entire world is facing.

The Middle East problem is not about some small slice of land lying along the eastern shores of the Mediterranean sea known as ‘Israel’ that the world’s Jews want as their ‘homeland’. It is about a worldview–held by a mere few religious nutcases–that is at odds with reality and with the well-being/best interests of 7 billion other human beings on this planet. The Jews base their entire identity on what their religion teaches, a religion that is unlike other universalist religions and philosophies that start with flawed human nature and like a potter working with clay, mold the adherent into something better and more pleasing to the Creator. Judaism is about Jews, their well-being, their place of importance in creation and how all existence, down to the tiniest insect–would cease to have any meaning or value were it not for them functioning as the nucleus around which the entire universe orbits.

Contrary to the slick marketing themes/concepts that were used in selling this doomsday product to the world, the ‘Jewish state’ is not/was not/never will be merely a real estate deal meant to provide a poor, persecuted, victimized, and beleaguered people a place to hang their hats and rest their weary souls. It is about fulfilling the dictates of what messianic Judaism teaches concerning its program for mankind where ‘Jewish ethics’ function as the operating system for the world’s mainframe and with Jerusalem serving as the fulcrum around which all human activity rotates. It is a paradigm where the ‘god’ of the Jews rules the world with a rod of iron in creating a paradise on earth for ‘his people’ whom he has chosen to be a ‘special people above all others upon the face of the earth’ and the inferior, subservient roles that non-Jews occupy in the process of what Judaism preaches concerning ‘Tikkun Olam’, Hebrew for ‘repairing a broken world’.

Therefore, when Bennett & co speak in the kind of dialect featured in this story, especially the ‘how dare they’ portion of it, keep in mind that there is nothing ‘theatrical’ about these theatrics. He is dead serious, in the sense that he is a true believer in the science fiction of Judaism, and in particular how Zionism was/is/always will be about world conquest in bringing the entire world in alignment with the precepts of Judaism and enforced–whenever necessary and as much as possible–with a Judaic rod of iron.

Israel National News

The Obama administration abandoned Israel, “the only free democracy in the Middle East,” Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett tells CNN.

Speaking with Jake Tapper after Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech earlier this week, in which he criticized Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria as presenting an obstacle to peace, Bennett pointed out that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and gave the area to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The result was a “terror state” in Gaza, as Hamas took over the region and has fired thousands of rockets at Israeli territory.

“There is already a Palestinian state formed in 2005 in Gaza and they turned it into a terror state. Anyone in their right mind cannot imagine forming another one right here in Jerusalem, our eternal capital. That would be insane,” he stated.

“Judea and Samaria has been a Jewish state for roughly 3,000 years, well before the first Americans reached the new continent of America, and we’re going to stay here forever,” declared Bennett.

“We want peace,” he stressed, “but the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East is by being strong and fighting the bad and evil forces of Iran and ISIS. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Bennett also stressed that Judea and Samaria are not “settlements.”

“We’re not occupying any land. One cannot occupy his own home. These are not settlements. We’ve got about 650,000 Israelis living in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. Big cities. We’ve been here for thousands of years. We’re staying here. We’re going to live side by side in peace with the Arabs here, but not by forcing our hand,” he said.

Americans have been living in America for about 200 years, while Jews have lived in the land of Israel for 4,000 years, Bennett pointed out, “So how dare anyone call the land of Israel ‘occupied territory’? This has been our home forever and will be our home forever.”