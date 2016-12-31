Settlers Arrested After Writing ‘Revenge’ in Stones Near Palestinian Village

woo

The three were detained after getting into a confrontation with Israeli security forces and Palestinians near the village of Sussia.

ed note–as Netanyahu recently said, there is no ‘turn the other cheek’ when it comes to Jews getting what they demand. It is their way or the highway and with no wiggle room whatsoever, because they are the ‘light amongst the nations’ whom their ‘god’ Yahweh has chosen to be a ‘special people above all others upon the face of the earth’, according to their own literature.

And remember something else, which unfortunately escapes the notice of too many Gentiles these days–the only difference between the curly-locked, kippah wearing, violent, nutcase settler in one of the Jewish enclaves in the West Bank and ‘good Jews’ such as a Jerry Seinfeld, John Stewart, Schmuley Boteach or any of the other shapeshifters whose job is to intoxicate the mind of Western Gentiles through the use of sophisticated mind control techniques perfected in that school of Judaic sorcery known as the JMSM is that in the former case, we are dealing with curly-locked, kippah wearing, violent, nutcase settlers in one of the Jewish enclaves in the West Bank and in the latter, we are dealing with ‘good Jews’ such as a Jerry Seinfeld, John Stewart, Schmuley Boteach and other shapeshifters whose job is to intoxicate the mind of Western Gentiles through the use of sophisticated mind control techniques perfected in that school of Judaic sorcery known as the JMSM. In the same way that–materially-speaking–a nail and the Eiffel Tower can be said to be the same by virtue of the fact that they are both made of iron, likewise individuals who–by virtue of their upbringing, culture, religion, and mindset–have been subjected to the dysfunctional and delusional precepts of Judaism can be said to be in essence the same as well and with only slight degrees of separation differentiating and distinguishing them.

Haaretz

Three Israeli settlers who used stones to shaped the word “revenge” near the Palestinian village of Sussia were arrested on Saturday for violating an army order barring them from the area. The arrests followed clashes between the three and Israeli security forces and Palestinians, the Israel Police said.

The three also laid stones in the shape of a Star of David in the area.

Based on reports from Palestinian residents of Sussia, in the southern West Bank, the Israeli B’Tselem human rights organization reported that the stones were located about a kilometer from the village in a field that Palestinians had plowed about three weeks ago. Sussia is in Area C of the West Bank, meaning that it is under full military and civil control of Israeli authorities.

In other developments over the weekend, on Friday individuals associated with the right-wing Elad organization, which in part promotes the movement of Jews into the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem, took possession of a residential building in the neighborhood accompanied by police. The two-story building is not far from the site of an archaeological dig where Elad plans to establish a large Kedem visitors’ center to serve the City of David national park in the area, which include finds dating back to biblical times.

Palestinian sources said Elad made use of a middleman to acquire the building from Palestinians.