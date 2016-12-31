«

Why Netanyahu and Trump Are Good for the Palestinians, by Jeremy Hammond


trump

Continue reading

This entry was posted on 12/31/2016, 8:20 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by MG editor on 12/31/2016 - 8:25 pm

    Excellent. Basically a variation of what we have said here for some time. Trump is going to let the mad dog loose for the whole world to witness in all is unbridled violence at which point, whatever remaining support exists for this failed experiment in ‘Judaic democracy’ will whither and die.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: