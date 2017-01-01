TUT Broadcast Jan 1st, 2017



Tonight’s program–The UN declares the land stolen by Israel in 1967 as ‘illegally occupied’, thus paving the way for future sanctions and if necessary, military force. Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the UN, holds up a copy of the Torah and warns those in attendance that Israel will follow the example of the Maccabees–a violent, terrorist organization operating in Judea during the time of the Greek occupation–in resisting this ‘evil decree’ by the UN, thus setting the stage for future acts of Judaic terror against Gentiledom on the part of Israel. Listen here Share this: Share

