«
»

Are we headed into cyber war with Russia because some guy had malware on his laptop in Vermont?


Russia.jpg

continue reading

This entry was posted on 01/02/2017, 7:12 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by TonyFromIN on 01/02/2017 - 7:48 am

    I will say it again. If HRC won, we would not be hearing all of the non-stop Russia bashing regarding the ‘election hacking’ from the corporate media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: