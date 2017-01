ZIONIST POLITICAL THEATER: NEW UN “ANTI-SETTLEMENTS” RESOLUTION IS A MASSIVE FARCE

While it is true that the language of the resolution is toothless and does carry double-edged liability in preventing the Palestinians from engaging in justifiable resistance to the theft of their land, in this world of soundbites and symbolic gestures where the average person in the West has been dumbed down and propagandized to the point that they cannot intellectually function when faced with anything more complicated than 2 dimensional ideas, this is a good starting point. Just as Trump has been forced by the ‘facts on the ground’–in this case, Americans’ fawning, lickspittle worship of all things Judaic–to adopt the ‘I LOVE ISRAEL’ mantra in order to move forward with his plans, likewise those elements who are out to reign in the Judaic state before it overheats and burns up entirely understand that it must begin with something such as 2334, as impotent as it may appear to be on the surface.