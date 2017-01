Porn Gangstress Jenna Jameson Caps Anti-Muslim Twitter Rant With ‘Kiss My Beautiful Jewish Ass’

ed note–once again note how comfortable she is–a high-priced prostitute who made her fortune as a corrupter of society–with Judaism. She could have joined any ‘club’ in the panoply of religions–Christianity, Islam, Hindusim, etc, but landed on Judaism, and not by accident, as it gives her license for her licentiousness while at the same time, insulates her from any tug of conscience, as well as initiating her into a closed, members-only system full of perks and privilege.

Next, note what she says in one of her idiotic rants–

‘The Torah does not teach hostile violent takeover of the world. It does not teach to kill men, rape their wives and enslave their children’

I guess she has not read Deuteronomy, Leviticus, Joshua, and all the rest, to say nothing of the manner by which raping and enslaving of womenfolk appears literally within the very first book of Judaism, Genesis. She castigates female genital mutilation, truly horrific, but says nothing when it is done to boys.

And finally, note the deafening silence from the Jewish community who, if truly ‘in line’ with what is good, right, moral, and just, would have nothing whatsoever to do with this woman who by association drags their ‘holy’ religion down into the mud. As far as they are concerned, she is exactly the kind of ‘convert’ they love to have around for PR purposes.

One again, another example of a world gone completely mad due to the willful decision to not see evil in its true light.

Forward

Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson took to Twitter to unleash a slew of insults against Islam — and capped them by telling critics they can “kiss my beautiful Jewish ass.”

The 42-year-old, who converted to Judaism after marrying jeweler Lior Bitton, began by sharing a video outlining verses in the Quran that focus on Jews.

“This is why I speak out against Islam … watch this and gain knowledge of Muslim belief straight from the Quran,” Jameson tweeted.

When one Twitter user sent Jameson a message saying that those passages do not reflect how Muslims think, the former adult star quickly shot back.

“If you worship the Quran you accept Muhammad’s rape of a nine year old,” she wrote. “That’s enough for me to not respect your religion.”

Jameson then proceeded to compare the Quran to the Torah, made more accusations against Muslims and then retweeted a gif of herself saying: “You can kiss my beautiful Jewish ass.”

‘The Torah does not teach hostile violent takeover of the world. It does not teach to kill men, rape their wives and enslave their children… I’m sorry you follow an ideology that promotes child rape, female genital mutilation, butchering non believers and polygamy’

Jameson, who is pregnant with her third child, rounded off her frenzied war of words by declaring she needed to go to sleep. “Rant over time to go to bed,” she wrote. “I have my sugar test tomorrow.”