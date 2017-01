The Cruel Experiments of Israel’s Arms Industry

PULITZER CENTER – Uzi Rubin, a founder of Arrow, defended the way Israel has marketed its weapons as “battle proven.” “It is legitimate because the Vietnam War sold a lot of weapons,” he said. “War usually sells weapons. But this is not to say that Israel is seeking war in order to sell weapons. Israel spends a higher proportion of its national income on the military than even the US, the world’s only superpower. In 2015, the total value of Israel’s arms exports came to $5.7 billion. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

Facebook

Tumblr



Email

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Google

Reddit



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/04/2017, 7:40 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.