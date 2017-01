Hasidic singer from Brooklyn calls President Obama ‘nigger’

A prominent Hasidic singer from Brooklyn used a racial slur against President Obama during a recent concert in Jerusalem, video posted online shows.

Mordechai Werdyger, who goes by Mordechai Ben David, called Obama a “kushi” — a derogatory Hebrew term for black person — while performing a song about peace before thousands of people in the Israeli capital on Dec. 29, a YouTube clip shows.

“Do you know when there will be peace? In a few weeks, when there will be a new President in the United States and the kushi goes home,” Wedyger said, according to a translation by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

Werdyger, a well-known figure in southern Brooklyn’s Hasidic community, did not return numerous requests for comment from the Daily News Wednesday evening.

The Dec. 29 show was reportedly attended by several Israeli officials, including Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, both of whom have said that President-elect Donald Trump will be a better friend to Israel than his predecessor.

Werdyger’s racially charged insult comes weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Obama of conducting “a shameful anti-Israel ambush” by not having his UN ambassador veto a Security Council vote last month declaring illegal all Israeli settlements constructed on Palestinian land since 1967.

Netanyahu praised Trump as “a true friend” of Israel after the President-elect cryptically pledged in a tweet that “things will be different” once he takes office.