Two Israeli terrorists arrested for calling for violent attacks on Azaria judges

Police see wave of online incitement against 3 members of military court after manslaughter conviction for soldier who killed incapacitated Palestinian assailant

ed note–keep in mind a few things concerning this latest drama–

1. The only–we repeat, ONLY–reason that this event made its way to court is because of the video of the murder being made public. Had this not taken place and had the Jews maintained full spectrum dominance over the story in a manner that benefited them, the dog Azaria would have been awarded medals of honor for having fulfilled his ‘mikvah’ as a good Jew in ‘purifying’ the land of ‘Eretz Y’Israel’ of Gentile impurities, whether the assailant had been carrying a weapon or not.

2. Remember as well that in substance, there is nothing of any difference between what Azaria did and what the Jewish state does on a regular basis when it murders thousands of innocent Palestinian men, women, and children in Gaza or wherever, claiming that said bloodbath was done in ‘self-defense’ and which results in ear-splitting applause from both the left and the right, both in Judea proper (Israel) and ‘Greater Judea’, meaning the rest of the world.

And how could they not applaud? After all, lest we forget–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Times of Israel

Police arrested two people Thursday morning on suspicion of calling for attacks against the three judges who convicted Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter the day before.

Passions are running high after the judges, who sit on the Jaffa Military Court, ruled that Azaria’s deadly shooting of Palestinian stabber Abdel Fattah al-Sharif in Hebron in March amounted to manslaughter.

Azaria faces a sentencing hearing next week.

The three military judges, Col. Maya Heller, Lt. Col. Carmel Wahabi and Lt. Col. Yaron Sitbon, have been given special protection details by the IDF.

Police say they have seen a wave of incitement online against the judges.

A 54-year-old Jerusalem resident was arrested after posting a call for violence against the three judges on Facebook.

A 22-year-old woman from Kiryat Gat was arrested for a similar post in which she called on readers to attack the judges, including urging grenade attacks against the court’s chief judge, Heller.

The woman also shared other posters’ calls for violence, including calls for the judges to kill themselves. She wrote that “God will punish” Heller.

She was released to house arrest on condition that she refrain from contacting Heller. She also agreed not to post on Facebook for 30 days.