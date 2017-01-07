Trump–‘Only stupid people don’t want good ties with Russia’
Israel National News
Trump responds to Obama’s Russia sanctions, says ‘only fools’ would think good US-Russia relationship is bad.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday condemned on Twitter those who do not want good relations between the US and Russia.
“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one.
“When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing world problems and issues of the WORLD!” Trump tweeted.
Trump’s remarks come shortly after outgoing US President Barack Obama announced his plan to sanction Russia for its reported meddling in November’s US elections. In addition, at the end of December 2016, Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the US.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 01/07/2017, 10:43 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by slindauer2010 on 01/07/2017 - 10:57 am
Trump’s right again! Absolutely frightening & appalling to watch CIA’s full frontal assault on American democracy! There’s got to be a purge on January 20!!!! Remember “Trump’s with Us!”
#2 by Croeso on 01/07/2017 - 11:11 am
So many of the things this guy says make sense.
Why then do I get goosebumps when he says them.
Ah sorry, just noticed the origin of the news item.
That is scary.
#3 by TonyFromIN on 01/07/2017 - 12:44 pm
He just didn’t pull this out of his hat, folks.
Powers that be. Who they are, still remains a mystery.
This calculated response by them, with Trump as their ‘megaphone’, is not left vs right, dem vs GOP, Progressive vs far-right fringe.
No. It is patriotism, plain and simple.
And it is just the beginning…………………