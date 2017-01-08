Editorial–‘Jews in the Holocau$t were murdered precisely because they were sinless’

ed note–of the many stumbling blocks preventing Gentiles from understanding the mechanics, chemistry, and lines of code driving Judaic behavior throughout history, one of the biggest is the Gentile incapacity of viewing things through that infamous Judaic ‘code of ethics’ that so many hear about, and particularly within the ‘Christian West’, where it is assumed after 2,000 years of exposure to certain nice-sounding Old Testament notions such as ‘thou shalt not kill’ and ‘thou shalt not steal’ that somehow there are commonalities between the Judaic and Gentile world views, morally speaking.

This is simply not the case. The Christian and Islamic perception is that man is flawed and therefore must work in improving his essence in order to be pleasing to his/her creator.

Not so with Judaism. In the first case, as it involves the previous examples given, lifted from the infamous ’10 Commandments’ which Jews use as prime efface evidence in ‘proving’ their role in bringing the voice of God to mankind, those ‘commandments’ only pertain to inter-familial endeavors, in others words, how a Jew is supposed to deal with another Jew, as clearly outlined in this essay recently penned by a Jewish writer.

More important than this however lies in understanding how Jews view themselves as ‘God’s chosen people’ sent to be a ‘light amongst the nations’.

This having been said, in the aftermath of every single Judaic bloodbath that takes place, whether it is an Operation Cast Lead or the murder of an already-neutralized Palestinian by an IDF hitman named Elor Azaria, the obligatory scratching of heads within Gentiledom occurs where the obligatory questions are asked–‘How can these people who claim to believe in a higher power that demands moral behavior from his adherents engage in such behavior and live with themselves?’

Well, the answer is very easy to understand once the head scratchers come to grips with the reality that Judaism–just as we are told by its adherents on a regular basis–is not like other religions. It marches to the beat of a different spiritual drum and therefore demands a ‘higher’ code of ethics amongst its adherents who are required to do things that others simply can’t or won’t do.

The following essay appearing on Israel National News is just one piece of that convoluted puzzle and is/should be a real eye-opener for those head-scratchers who just don’t seem to ‘get it’ when it comes to decoding Judaic behavior. Remember, as a born saint who is the human embodiment of Yahweh and thus incapable of doing evil (except acting against his own people) it only makes sense then that the ‘ultimate’ act of ‘anti-Shemitism’–the misnamed ‘Holocaust’–would only have occurred–not because Jews did evil that resulted in the same blowback against them that has occurred over and over again throughout human history, but rather–because they were/are the ultimate source of good in the world. Paraphrasing Yossi Klein Halevy in his book ‘Memoirs of a Jewish extremist’–

‘My view of history was that billions of people who lived and suffered and died were no more than extras in a Jewish drama, and that human experience was really Jewish experience. I came to believe that the anti-Semites were right, except in the reverse; that the Jews did secretly control the world, but benevolently. How else to explain the Holocaust if not as evil trying to destroy the source of all good? I was ready to concede that there were decent people who weren’t Jews, but decent peoples? Only the Jews.’

INN

In honor of today’s day of fasting, Asarah b’Tevet (the Tenth Day of Tevet), Arutz-7 presents the following piece written in 1942 by Ezriel Carlebach, who served as the first editor-in-chief of Yediot Acharonot,and later the founder and editor of Maariv:

We all know and sense with every fiber of our heart:

The victims [that have been murdered in the Holocaust] did not become saintly by dying; they were holy throughout their lives.

The Jewish villages that have been destroyed stood on a level of morals that no nation that ever faced similar conditions could have ever reached, nor ever reached. If they were to be placed on a scale of justice, then one old decrepit Beit Medrash (Torah study hall) would outweigh all the beautiful castles and palaces in the world.

And if they are measured by standards of ethics, the most junior rabbi in some far-off Galician village would extend far beyond the dynasties of all the aristocratic knights.

And if sincerity of heart and purity of thought will be the yardsticks, the simplest water-carrier in Berditchev would out-measure the great heroes of all the nations.

There is none among all the saints of the nations throughout history who could reach the ankles of Rebbi Levi Yitzchak…

And if sincere efforts to rectify and improve the world are our measure, what value is there to all the great political parties in the world compared to that of a simple “Medrash Ein Yaakov” study group in Brisk in Lithuania? …

The Jews were not murdered because of their weakness, but rather because they are better than [the murderers]. The [Nazis] did not destroy the ghettos because of typhoid germs, but rather because even in their terribly crowded conditions they spread rays of light and germs of sanctity, before which the impure could simply not stand.

They tortured little infants – because just from the very look of even a day-old Jewish baby shines forth the call for justice, blinding the eyes of these evil ones. They broke into the attics where little children sat in hiding and studied Torah – because as long as this voice is sounded in the world, the Satan cannot rest.

… We must tell the nations of the world, as the Jews of the villages march to their deaths: Look and see! They are being murdered for no crime at all – precisely because they have no crime! That is why they are so hated, that is why they are being trampled upon, to sanctify G-d’s Name on earth. Look and see: They – and they alone – are sanctifying G-d’s Name.