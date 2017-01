License To Kill Without Prosecution… Ever: Israel Mulls Legal Immunity For IDF

RT – Israel is considering new “balanced” legislation which just about presents Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) with a license to kill without fear of being prosecuted. “The new law sends a clear message to our soldiers: When you protect us, we protect you,” the Deputy Defence Minister said. The proposed new law seeks to extend the immunity to security forces before and after an operation. Current immunity is only granted while the operation is in progress. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

