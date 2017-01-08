Police shred Breitbart for manufacturing ‘fake news’ story about chanting Muslims setting fire to church

Link here
This entry was posted on 01/08/2017, 6:45 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 01/08/2017, 6:45 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Christopher Phillips on 01/08/2017 - 7:13 am
As with the rest of the “American” media. Breitbart is a Jewish organ. That means it is a pro-Israel mouthpiece.
#2 by Eva F. on 01/08/2017 - 8:16 am
Bretbarth and its commenters hold terribly racist views, extremely pro -israel, but against every other race like Joos fundamentally do.
Neither German media nor Breitbarth can be trusted.