UK – Why Has Israeli Spy Shai Masot Not Been Expelled?

BY CRAIG MURRAY – There is no starker proof of the golden chains in which Israel has entangled the British political class, than the incredible fact that “diplomat” Shai Masot has not been expelled for secretly conspiring to influence British politics by attacking Britain’s Deputy Foreign Minister, suggesting that he might be brought down by “a little scandal” (…) Obama has just expelled 35 Russian diplomats for precisely the same offence, with the exception that in the Russian case there is absolutely zero hard evidence, whereas in the Masot case there is irrefutable evidence on which to act. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

Facebook

Tumblr



Email

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Google

Reddit



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/09/2017, 5:43 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.