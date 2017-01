UK – Did Israeli embassy spy on Scottish National Party?

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – A prominent Scottish National Party activist has told The Electronic Intifada that he has “no doubt” that the Israeli embassy official who plotted to “take down” a “hit list” of UK lawmakers was responsible for his deportation by Israel. Andy Murray, founder of SNP Friends of Palestine, was detained and questioned at Tel Aviv airport in November 2015, when travelling in advance of a parliamentary delegation. During his interrogation, Murray was presented with a series of photographs of him manning the Friends of Palestine stall at the SNP conference in Aberdeen the previous month. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

Facebook

Tumblr



Email

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Google

Reddit



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/10/2017, 9:28 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.