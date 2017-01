Like Brexit and Trump, Azaria verdict exposes a moment of transition in Israel

BY JONATHAN COOK – Azaria is no rogue soldier. He is “everyone’s child”, according to much of the public. The unexceptional nature of his act is vouched for by the complete indifference of his colleagues as Azaria pulled the trigger. Polls show overwhelming support – 84 per cent – for Azaria among 18- to 24-years-olds, the age of ­Israel’s conscript army (…)