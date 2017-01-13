Remedy for Russian meddling should be new election

ed note–no one should make the mistake of thinking that something like this is not in the works by the JPTB. Despite all the favorable noises that have made since the election, congratulating DJT on his win and stating how they are all ‘looking forward to working with him’, nevertheless this is a case of ‘keeping your friends close, but your enemies closer’.

Donald Trump It sounds like a story lifted from the pages of a spy novel. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin led a cyberespionage scheme designed to helpwin the presidential election.

What’s even worse is that Putin’s plan worked and Trump now seems to be siding with Russia against U.S. intelligence agencies. It’s hard to know how to respond to this because it is unprecedented. But it is essential to take whatever action is necessary to make this right, as difficult, complicated and even uncomfortable as that may be.

The hard reality is that the presidential election we just held was delegitimized by foreign interference. This is not some conspiracy theory or fevered fantasy; it is a conclusion that flows directly from the unanimous assessments of the U.S. intelligence community

It would be an enormous mistake to ignore this, as Trump has suggested we should

In fact, if we can confirm the intelligence report’s conclusion that Putin intervened with the goal of electing Trump, there must be a new election in the United States.

This sounds extraordinary, and of course it is. But it can be done, and indeed must be done in order to uphold the fundamental democratic principle of free and fair elections, a principle undermined by the Russian efforts.

How would this take place? The first step should be to conduct further investigations aimed at determining whether the intelligence agencies’ conclusions are correct. It is dangerous for Trump to suggest, without a shred of evidence, that the intelligence report is wrong . But it would also be a mistake to accept the intelligence report without asking questions and getting more information.

John McCain Last week, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee chaired by Sen.(R-Ariz.) began holding hearings about Russian interference in the election. The McCain hearings are a good start, but more action is needed, including most importantly the establishment of an independent, nonpartisan body along the lines of the 9/11 commission

If such a commission confirmed the intelligence conclusions (while also exploring other questions ), it would then seek to determine whether Russian interference affected the election outcome and gave Trump a victory.

Trump is desperately insisting that his election was legitimate, including by making misleading statements about the intelligence report’s conclusions. After receiving a briefing last week, Trump tweeted that “Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!”

Trump himself certainly believed the information spread by Wikileaks was helpful to his election chances; he talked about it incessantly on the campaign trail. In the last month of the election alone, Trump mentioned WikiLeaks 164 times . In an election decided by fewer than 100,000 votes in three states, it’s quite likely that Russia’s efforts did make a difference

It’s not the job of U.S. intelligence agencies to determine whether Russian hacking affected the US election results, and the intelligence report released last week did not resolve this . But an independent commission can and must answer this question.

If it is determined that Russian efforts did indeed put Trump over the top in an incredibly close election, then the next step would be to pass a constitutional amendment requiring a one-time special election to be held as soon as possible.

This would be far from easy, but it is possible with the support of a two-thirds majority in each chamber of Congress, followed with ratification by three-fourths of state legislatures. All of this is unlikely, to say the least — especially in light of the disappointing reality that most Republicans in Congress seem to be willing to let Russian election sabotage slide

But it is well worth trying, as the alternative would be to accept the results of an election tainted by foreign interference. The choice should be clear: Let’s see if elected officials are courageous enough and patriotic enough to take whatever action is needed to set this right.