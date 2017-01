Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Introduces “Stop Arming Terrorists Act”

BLACK LISTED NEWS – “If you or I gave money, weapons or support to al-Qaeda or ISIS, we would be thrown in jail,” Gabbard tweeted on Saturday. Most importantly, however, is her introduction of the “Stop Arming Terrorists Act,” which she presented last Thursday. In her presentation of the bill, Gabbard cited prominent publications such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journalto show that the rebels the U.S. is supporting in Syria are aligned with al-Nusra (which is essentially al-Qaeda in Syria). CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

