Hezbollah, Main Threat To Zionist Entity

RT – Israel has repeatedly bombed Syrian military installations during the Syrian civil war, but never Al Qaeda groups, says independent journalist Rania Khalek, adding Israel prefers to support Al Qaeda as, unlike Hezbollah, it doesn’t consider it a threat

“From Israel’s perspective, the best scenario is the disappearance of the Assad regime, along with the removal of Iran and Hezbollah from Syria on the one hand, and the defeat of the Islamic State and the establishment of a moderate Sunni regime in Syria on the other.”