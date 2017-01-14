Katy Perry lends her ‘moral’ support to Muslim Americans

ed note–I love my friends in the Muslim community. Out of the thousands I have come to know over the years, I can’t think of a single instance where even one of them possessed the same arrogant, vindictive, mean-spirited posture that unfortunately pre-dominates in certain ‘Judeo-Christian’ circles, and not even when they disagreed with me on the topic being discussed.

Having said this, nevertheless, they are making a BIG mistake, first in allowing organized Jewish interests to harness their fears (that, considering the times in which we are a living right now are perfectly understandable) and to rally them politically in assisting Judea, Inc in destroying the once chance that exists in ending the wars in the Middle East, meaning a Trump presidency. In the same way that idiot ‘Christians’ in America and the West have allowed their thinking to be hijacked into viewing Islam as a danger to ‘Western Civilization’, whether because of 9/11, ISIS, or the sporadic ‘terror’ attacks that spring up in various locales, the ugly truth of the matter is that the Islamic community is engaging in the very same process by buying into the Zionist garbage that has been carefully concocted to maneuver them politically in such a way that it serves organized Jewish interests.

Katy Perry is no friend of Islam or of the Muslim community. Her very existence vis a vis what she does on a daily basis in destroying the moral/cultural/family fabric of the West (as part of the Zionist program in denuding Christian society of its ability to discern right from wrong as a necessary precursor in creating ‘Christian’ support for all the murder and mayhem in the Middle East and beyond) contributes to the incalculable suffering that is taking place in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Gaza, etc, making her a willful participant in mass murder. CAIR and other Islamic organizations cheering Katy ‘I kissed a girl, and I liked it’ Perry are in effect no different from those Christian ‘pastors’ who welcome Netanyahu and other Christian-hating Zionists into their congregation under the mistaken premise that there is some type of ‘simpatico’ that exists between Christians and Jews, when in fact, they share as much similarities between them as do the wolf and the sheep.

I understand the impulse on the part of a beleaguered and beaten-down Islamic community to welcome whatever kind of support they can get at a time when they find themselves under the gun 24/7, but this is a case of the cure doing more harm than the disease itself.

Jan. 21, Grammy-nominated singer Katy Perry will join a growing number of celebrities and women marching on Washington to oppose President-elect Donald Trump ’s inauguration. Ahead of the national event she’s also lending her star power and her pocketbook to “#DontNormalizeHate,” a short-film PSA posted to YouTube that draws parallels between Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and the mass incarceration of 120,000 Japanese American citizens during World War II.

The PSA asks one simple question: Is history repeating itself?

Perry executive-produced the powerful public service announcement, which shares the true story of 89-year-old Haru Kuromiya, a native of Riverside, who was a girl when her family was forced to leave their homes and submit to mass incarceration by order of the American government — an act of prejudice and fear that remains an ugly stain on U.S. history.

“My entire family was put on a registry,” she recalls, before a potent twist lends the PSA an urgent relevance. “Our constitutional rights were taken away from us.”

Codirected by filmmakers Aya Tanimura and Tim Nackashi, the #DontNormalizeHate PSA landed the early support of director Spike Jonze and actor-activist George Takei. But it was Perry whom Tanimura credits for making the short possible. In need of financing to cover the costs of prosthetics materials to commission a custom-made mask, the filmmakers called Perry, who gave them a blank check.

“Katy has always been a champion of the underdog, of minorities, of the people who are kind of left of center, and she’s become more politically involved in the last few election cycles,” said an appreciative Tanimura,

Tanimura, a filmmaker of Japanese and Australian descent who’s worked with recording artists Charlie Puth (“Dangerously”), Alessia Cara (“How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana”) and Perry (directing the lyric videos for “Roar,” “Unconditionally” and “Birthday”), had felt a rising sense of panic while watching a Trump presidential campaign punctuated by volatile rhetoric about women, Muslims and minorities.

“Trump has created an atmosphere of fear for Muslim Americans in the United States,” Tanimura said. “The accountability and responsibility for what you say and do now has been lifted so people feel a little freer to be racist, or act upon racism, because there are not necessarily consequences for it — it’s just acceptable behavior. If laws are put in place to back that up, it will be pretty scary.”

On the campaign trail, for example, Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” inciting fear of a Muslim American population that, he claimed in a statement that remains posted on his website, held “hatred beyond comparison” for the rest of the country.

The possibility of Trump ordering a Muslim registry has been looming over the lives of the Muslim American population since, while increased harassment and intimidation of minorities were reported in nearly every state in the days following the election. (Trump’s camp has since distanced the president-elect from the controversial proposal. But neither he nor his Secretary of State nominee, Rex Tillerson, speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, has gone on record to rule it out.)

The sentiment is not unfamiliar to those with good memories.

“The Japanese race is an enemy race,” asserted Lt. Gen. John DeWitt, the U.S. Army general who wasn’t alone in loudly advocating to order Japanese Americans into concentration camps on baldly racist grounds. “And while many second- and third-generation Japanese born on United States soil, possessed of United States citizenship, have become ‘Americanized,’ the racial strains are undiluted.”

On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt , signed Executive Order 9066 authorizing his war command to round up all people of Japanese ancestry and detain them in military camps, bounded by barbed wire and armed guards, in the name of national security.

Entire families were uprooted, losing their homes, possessions and businesses in the process. First, they were assigned to “assembly centers” before being sent to internment camps across the country to live in cramped barracks under inhumane conditions, prisoners at home in America. More than 60% of “relocated” Japanese Americans were born in the United States.

Tanimura brainstormed the PSA with Oscar-nominated special effects guru Tony Gardner (“127 Hours,” “Adaptation”), who crafted the custom prosthetics makeup out of his Alterian Inc. studio in Irwindale. She and Nackashi partnered with Asian American nonprofit Visual Communications, got crews to donate time to shoot the piece, and cast Hina Khan, a Los Angeles-based actress of Pakistani heritage.

“Casting a Muslim actress was nonnegotiable,” said Tanimura.

With support from politically active celebrities like Perry, who shared the PSA on Thursday with her 155.2 million followers on Twitter and Instagram, Tanimura and Nackishi are hoping their message reaches a wide audience at a pivotal time in America.

“I think like a lot of us who are terrified of Trump’s ideals and policies, she is too,” Tanimura said of Perry. “And this is one instance where she’s able to help educate someone — even one person — on the horrors of the past and what could potentially be repeated.”