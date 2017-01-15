«
»

After Tanks, the Boots–Thousands of US Troops Touch Ground in Europe on Way to Russian Frontier


Obama.jpg

continue reading

This entry was posted on 01/15/2017, 6:29 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by TonyFromIN on 01/15/2017 - 6:40 am

    Scary stuff. Presidents mean nothing. You either ‘tow the line’, or you get forced into a corner.
    Ultra-zionist Pence, in the waiting?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: