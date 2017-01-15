Israeli Intel Officers Reportedly Confirm: Global Spy Agencies Looking Into Trump’s ‘Russia Ties’

Buzzfeed cites two Israeli intelligence officials as saying unsubstantiated dossier on Moscow’s dirt on Trump being looked into across world.

Haaretz

Two Israeli intelligence officers have reportedly confirmed that the unsubstantiated dossier containing compromising information Russia has on President-elect Donald Trump is being investigated by intelligence agencies across the Western world.

The documents, published by Buzzfeed hours after CNN reported that Moscow has “compromising” information on the president-elect, are attributed to Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent who was privately contracted by Trumps’ political opponents to examine his ties to the Kremlin. Trump has vehemently denied the reports as “fake news.”

“You can trust me that many intelligence agencies are trying to evaluate the extent to which Trump might have ties, or a weakness of some type, to Russia,” one of the Israeli officers was cited saying in a report carried by Buzzfeed on Saturday.

According to Buzzfeed, Israel purportedly received the dossier through an unnamed ally in Europe, but has yet to coroborate its contents.

“There have been various reports about Trump’s ties to Russia,” one intelligence officer was quoted as telling Buzzfeed, evidently in reference to additional yet unpublished reports. “The dossier is one of them, but there are others, they make other allegations. Some are more specific, and some are less,” he reportedly said.

Regarding the more salacious aspect of the reports, the officer said that it was unlikely its full details can be verified:

“The number of people who would know the specific details of what happened at a Moscow hotel are so small,” he said, adding that “it would be easier to tell you what was happening in [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s bedroom.”

It was reported this week that Israeli intelligence officials were concerned that classified information shared with their American counterparts under a Trump administration could lead to their being leaked to Russia.

Trump said on Thursday that Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called him to denounce the “false and fictitious” report about the dossier that makes salacious, unverified claims about him in Russia.

Clapper, in a statement on Wednesday, said he had spoken with Trump that evening and expressed “dismay” over media leaks about the report, but did not say the document was false.