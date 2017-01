Israel fears classified information could be leaked to Russia by Donald Trump’s administration

THE INDEPENDENT – The President-elect is understood to have close ties with the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in turn is on good terms with officials in Iran – which is hostile to Israel. Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman reports that a secret meeting took place recently between Israeli and American intelligence officials (…) American intelligence officials warned their Israeli peers to “be careful”, when transferring classified information to the White House and to the National Security Council (NSC), which is subject to the president. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

