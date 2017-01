UK – ‘The Lobby’ Documentary Seen By Jews as “Pure Viagra for antisemites”

This series (complete with sinister music) was pure Viagra for antisemites – be they from the far Left or far Right – who believe that Jews have too much power and that Jews use the charge of antisemitism falsely, to gain what they want, whether that be suppression of criticism of Israel or the toppling of Corbyn, the “first Labour leader who champions Palestinian human rights”. No matter that it found nothing untoward about Israel advocacy in the UK – for antisemites, that’s irrelevant.