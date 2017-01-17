Is America Preparing For War With Russia?



DAILY MAIL – These are the amazing scenes which show a Russian-built fighter jet taking on a US Air Force F-16 in a mock dogfight – in what could be a sign that America is preparing for the possibility of war with Moscow. The images were captured by air traffic controller Phil Drake in the skies above Area 51 in Nevada, one of the world’s most secret military bases, on the day Donald Trump was elected President. According to Drake, the aircraft in the photographs are a single seater Sukhoi Su-27P and America’s veteran F-16. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

