John Kerry: US Officials Should Not ‘Step Into’ Politics of Other Countries

REUTERS – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it was “inappropriate” for Donald Trump to brand German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s refugee policy “a catastrophic mistake”. “I thought frankly it was inappropriate for a president-elect of the United States to be stepping into the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner,” Kerry told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour during a one-day visit to London in the last week of the Obama administration. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

Facebook

Tumblr



Email

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Google

Reddit



Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 01/17/2017, 9:53 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.