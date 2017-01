IDF Establishes ‘Hezbollah’ Unit

The Israeli army is changing the structure of its training exercises in order to better simulate combat situations against Hezbollah and Hamas, Haaretz reported. In addition to constructing tunnels on some bases, the army is set to create specific training units that will perform the same maneuvers and tactics of the guerilla organizations, according to the Zionist newspaper. CONTINUE READING Share this: Share

