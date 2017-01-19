Brooklyn Synagogue Becomes Center of Anti-Trump Activism



THE FORWARD – Brooklyn activists filled a Park Slope synagogue January 16 to organize opposition to the incoming Donald Trump administration. Organizers estimated that hundreds of activists attended the meeting, held in the sanctuary of Congregation Beth Elohim, a Reform congregation. Called #getorganizedbk, the group was founded in November by New York City Councilman Brad Lander, who represents Park Slope and Boro Park, and by Rabbi Rachel Timoner, senior rabbi of Beth Elohim. “It’s literally packed to the rafters,” said Jennifer Friedlin, a member of the group’s steering committee. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day meeting was the group’s fourth. Working groups tied to #getorgnaizedbk have already organized a protest Lander has been a vocal supporter of the group, using his social media presence and his City Council web page to post updates “He reminds people this is a marathon, not a sprint, and that the work is going to get a lot harder,” Friedlin said. “He’s really given voice to people’s fear and rage.” Share this: Share

