Does A Rogue Deep State Have Trump’s Back?


trumpmilitarymen

  1. #1 by TonyFromIN on 01/19/2017 - 10:13 am

    Organized Jewish interests along with their criminal US intelligence collaborators will find out who the ‘powers that be’ are (they might already know), that are backing Trump. It is my ‘prediction’ that within the next 100 days, (maybe more, maybe less) you will see a news headline that states; ‘Key US Intel officials assassinated’ or ‘Plane carrying US Intell officials shot down’.
    When/If that happens, the politicians and corporate media will blame it on the Russians, when the REAL perpetrators are Mossasd/CIA.

    Just a prediction.

