The Jewish Inventor of the Atomic Bomb
ed note–as to the veracity of what Oppenheimer and Truman did or didn’t say, I/we cannot deny or support one way or the other.
However, it is not a stretch to wonder whether or not the fact that the nucleus of Judaic ritual sacrifice as performed by the High Priest involves slaughtering an innocent ram, goat, or bull and completely incinerating its body so as to create ‘an aroma pleasing in the nostrils of the Lord, Yahweh’ played a central role vis a vis the disproportionately-high number of scientists of the Judaic pedigree in the development/creation of the ‘Holocaust’ Bomb used in incinerating several hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki which Israeli war criminal Ariel Sharon once admiringly described thus–
“Tell me, do the evil men of this world have a bad time? They hunt and catch whatever they feel like eating. They don’t suffer from indigestion and are not punished by Heaven. I want Israel to join that club. Maybe the world will then at last begin to fear us instead of feeling sorry. Maybe they will start to tremble, to fear our madness instead of admiring our nobility. Let them tremble, let them call us a mad state. Let them understand that we are a savage country, dangerous to our surroundings, not normal, that we might go wild, that we might start World War Three just like that, or that we might one day go crazy and burn all the oil fields in the Middle East. Personally, I don’t want to be any better than Harry Truman who snuffed out half a million Japanese with two fine bombs.”
ZACHARY SOLOMON, thejewniverse.com
With all the recent bluster about nuclear armament, it might be wise to check in with the inventor of the bomb itself, the Jewish American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Oppenheimer, born in 1904 in New York to a wealthy textile importer and a painter, both secular German Jewish emigres, was proud of his invention—to a point. The first director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in Berkeley, Oppenheimer’s mission was to design and create the first atomic bomb. So that’s what he did.
On July 16, 1945, Oppenheimer and his crew traveled to New Mexico for the first test of the weapon, where, in the shadow of the mushroom cloud, he famously recalled a line from the Bhagavad Gita: “I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”—though to hear his brother, also a physicist, tell it, all JRO actually said was “It worked.”
Either way, the gravity of the weapon wasn’t lost on Oppenheimer. Though he cheered its tactical use on Hiroshima, Oppenheimer found its deployment on Nagasaki unnecessary and cruel.
Meeting with President Truman, Oppenheimer remarked that he felt he had “blood on his hands.”
That President’s response? He called him a “cry-baby scientist,” and said, “I don’t want to see that son-of-a-bitch in this office ever again.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 01/19/2017, 4:28 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.