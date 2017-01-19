«
»

WATCH – PUTIN: The people behind the Trump dossier are ‘worse than prostitutes.’


This entry was posted on 01/19/2017, 6:20 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Omar Mohammed on 01/19/2017 - 6:46 am

    A weak US is good for Russia, it doesnt necessarily mean that Putin (a religious person) likes Trump (a man who follows money and Zionism).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: