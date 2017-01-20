Does a rogue Deep State secretly have Trump’s back?

Sabba – Yes indeed!

America has been built on an unholy judeo-protestant alliance between the WASP and the jews. It was built on the alliance of a protestant virtuous capitalism that manufactures products to sell and the jewish predatory capitalism represented by Wall Street. Jews, no matter where they are and for how long they have lived in their host country, remain jews and their allegiance is and will always be to Israel. And their goal is and will always be Pax Judaica, i.e jews ruling the entire world from their middle Eastern headquarters – from the Nile to the Euphrates (cf: the Old Testament).



The ‘Trump phenomenon’ is a late realization of the powerful Protestant elements who are behind Donald Trump and who do have his back, that their former allies are no allies after all, that they have no love for America and that they never had her interest at heart. It is a late realization that jewish predators’ ultimate goal is the destruction of American’s hegemony so that Israel might take over.

What we are witnessing is a war between these former allies, a last effort from ‘white Christian America’ to prevent the total collapse of their nation brought by the jewish predators, to prevent Pax Judaica from ever happening, not so much because they understand the messianic dimension of what it entails, but only to keep American hegemony alive, make it last as long as they possibly can.

Having said that, my opinion is that Trump and the powerful people behind him are doomed to fail. History has shown us that the solution will not come from pagan Rome (America) but from Christian Rome, aka Byzantium, which is represented by Christian Russia, aka The Third Rome.


