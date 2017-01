Here’s How the Trump Presidency Will Play Out

Sabba – See the article posted on 17JAN17: “Trump Aims to Break the Russia-China-Iran Axis, To Preserve US Global Hegemony”. This, it seems, is the real goal of ‘Making America Great Again’. Re-brand ‘Pax Americana’ and make it stronger because “if a full military, cultural and economic alliance between Beijing, Moscow and Tehran is formed, it would almost ultimately consign the United States to irrelevance on the grand chessboard of international relations.”