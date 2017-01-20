Trump sworn in, vows to ‘end American carnage’

continue reading
#1 by TonyFromIN on 01/20/2017 - 10:14 am
“Trump insisted for years that Obama was born in Kenya. Obama was actually born in Hawaii, as Trump conceded late in the 2016 campaign. Obama, in turn, had mocked Trump at a televised White House Correspondent’s Association dinner in 2011.”
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why you cant take what he says about Israel at face value. He has the ‘old’ political skill of telling his listeners what they want to hear.