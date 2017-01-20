«

Trump sworn in, vows to ‘end American carnage’


jewsisraelidfarabs

continue reading

This entry was posted on 01/20/2017, 9:54 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by TonyFromIN on 01/20/2017 - 10:14 am

    “Trump insisted for years that Obama was born in Kenya. Obama was actually born in Hawaii, as Trump conceded late in the 2016 campaign. Obama, in turn, had mocked Trump at a televised White House Correspondent’s Association dinner in 2011.”

    And that, ladies and gentlemen, is precisely why you cant take what he says about Israel at face value. He has the ‘old’ political skill of telling his listeners what they want to hear.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: