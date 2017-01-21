«

Indiana Bill Will Allow Cops to Shut Down Protesters ‘By Any Means Necessary’


ed note (tony)…This is a classic tactic used by sleazy, corrupt politicians. When they want to nullify our rights guaranteed under The Bill Of Rights, they start small. Then as time passes, they incrementally get what they want via future legislation.

‘No protesting in streets’ becomes ‘no protesting in public view’. ‘No protesting in public view’ becomes ‘protesting in public view is only allowed with a permit’. ‘Protesting with a permit’ becomes ‘permits allowed only by government approval process’. Etc,. etc,. etc……

  1. #1 by ray on 01/21/2017 - 1:44 pm

    Is there another way to stop the goddamn savages from tearing up neighborhoods, stopping traffic, and assaulting civilized human beings?

    Ed note (tony)…
    Yes, arrest the ones breaking the law. Arrest the agent provocateurs (who in many cases are plain-clothed cops). Let the rest exercise their 1st Amendment

